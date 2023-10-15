3 Books Every John Lennon Fan Should Read

As one-fourth of the Beatles, John Lennon became a household name during the early 1960s. As their style and sound as a band changed through the years, the innovative singer/songwriter and guitarist evolved as well. He shed his clean-cut image and embraced the counterculture, ignoring social norms and leaning into activism.

During the 1970s, he focused on his own art, creating avant-garde albums that both captivated and confused many listeners. Alongside Yoko Ono, he pushed musical boundaries with projects like the two-disc LP Double Fantasy, which would become his final full-length project.

It’s been over 40 years since Lennon was murdered outside his New York City apartment, but many fans still want to know more about his life and career. From a surprising collection of creative works to a revealing biography, here are three John Lennon books every music fan should read.

1. John Lennon: The Life

Author Philip Norman doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to his examination of Lennon. Through more than 800 pages, John Lennon: The Life relays many surprising truths about the influential artist. From his relationships to views on spirituality and fame, readers get an intimate look into who Lennon really was in everyday life.

2. In His Own Write

In 1964, Lennon released this unconventional book of works in the midst of the Beatles’ rise to superstardom. A quick read, In His Own Write is a chaotic, humor-infused collection of writings and illustrations created by Lennon. Although it’s a much different type of release than the other two entries on this list, In His Own Write offers a captivating look into Lennon’s creative psyche.

3. John

Lennon’s first wife, Cynthia, revealed the truth about their often tumultuous relationship in her 2012 book John. This enthralling read reflects on their early years together and the many challenges she faced while navigating their marriage. She offers painfully honest details of Lennon’s crueler moments, including his relationship with Yoko Ono, which led to an estranged relationship with Cynthia and their son, Julien.

