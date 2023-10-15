Bad Bunny released his fifth studio album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana on Friday, October 13. Many see Friday the 13 as an unlucky day. However, that wasn’t the case for the Puerto Rican superstar. The album is already adding to his long list of accolades.

Videos by American Songwriter

Friday evening, Spotify’s social accounts announced that he had set another record for the platform. “On October 13, Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far,” the graphic read. In the caption, the streaming giant added, “We all knew Bad Bunny would break records with this new album. Congrats, Benito.”

We all knew Bad Bunny would break records with this new album 🔥 Congrats Benito 🐰 pic.twitter.com/V4C6omQ2lY — Spotify (@Spotify) October 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time the Puerto Rican star has set streaming records on the platform. He has been the most-streamed artist on the platform for three years running. The streak started in 2020 and has been going since then. When 2023 comes to a close, he may add another year to the streak. Only time will tell.

At the same time, this isn’t Bad Bunny’s first album to do major numbers on Spotify. In July, his 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti became the most-streamed album in the platform’s history, according to Rolling Stone.

His 2022 release saw some record-breaking chart success as well. Un Verano Sin Ti went to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart and stayed there for 13 weeks. Additionally, it topped the year-end Billboard 200. It was the first Spanish-language album to so thoroughly conquer those charts.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny took home seven trophies at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. According to the publication he took home Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, and Solo Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year. Additionally, his song “Titi me Preguntó” brought him two more wins.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana is less than a week old and is already making massive waves. Only time will tell what new accolades the release will bring Bad Bunny in the coming months.

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images