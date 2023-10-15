8 Best Strat Style Guitars of 2023

The Fender Stratocaster, or Strat, has been an iconic instrument for decades, known for its timeless design, amazing versatility, and unmistakable sound it brings to the world of music.

Many guitar manufacturers have created their interpretations of this classic design, offering players a slew of choices beyond the original Fender models. There are so many, in fact, that the choice can be overwhelming.

That’s where we come in! We’re going to explore some of the top Strat-style guitars from various brands, covering a diverse selection to help you find the perfect Strat for you.

Our top pick is the PRS SE Silver Sky because it’s a vintage-inspired yet affordable Strat-style guitar with beautiful tones and harmonics.

But that's not all—we've got classic American-made Fenders, Squier models, budget picks, and more on our list of the best Strat-style guitars. Plus, we've included a handy buyer's guide to answer any lingering questions about these iconic and versatile guitars.

Read on to find the best one for you!

Best Strat Style Guitars

1. Best Overall – PRS SE Silver Sky

SPECS

Tonewoods: Poplar body, Maple neck, Maple fingerboard

Poplar body, Maple neck, Maple fingerboard Frets: 22

22 Pickups: 3 x PRS 635JM "S" Single-coil

3 x PRS 635JM "S" Single-coil Controls: 1 x volume, 2 x tone

The PRS SE Silver Sky is a best-selling guitar—and our top pick—for good reason. An affordable version of the world-renowned Silver Sky (made famous by John Mayer), this vintage-inspired S-Style is just as great as its predecessor, the PRS Silver Sky.

The SE Silver Sky retains the iconic double-cutaway Stratocaster-style body design, providing a familiar and comfortable feel for players accustomed to this style of guitar.

This guitar's poplar body construction makes it more lightweight than other models while offering a balanced and bright tone with excellent sustain.

The maple neck and fingerboard provide a classic Strat playing experience, not to mention incredible comfort and a warm and smooth sound.

The SE Silver Sky features a fingerboard radius of 8.5”, as opposed to the original’s 7.25”. This small difference can nonetheless be felt as it offers a more modern style of playing than the original, but not so much that it doesn’t feel like a Strat.

The 60s-inspired single-coil pickups will infuse your music with chiming harmonics, while the 5-way pickup selector and reliable 2-point tremolo system will make the SE Silver Sky an incredibly versatile instrument.

2. Best Budget Strat-Style Guitar – Ibanez AZES40

SPECS

Tonewoods: Poplar body, Maple neck, Jatoba fingerboard

Poplar body, Maple neck, Jatoba fingerboard Frets: 22, Medium, Nickel

22, Medium, Nickel Pickups: 2 x Essential Single-coil (neck pickup and middle); 1 x Accord Humbucker (bridge pickup)

2 x Essential Single-coil (neck pickup and middle); 1 x Accord Humbucker (bridge pickup) Controls: 1 x volume, 1 x tone, 1 x Alter Switch, 5-way blade pickup switch

The Ibanez AZES40 is an entry-level guitar that offers everything you could possibly want from a Strat at a fraction of the price.

The poplar body keeps the tone balanced and thick while the maple neck provides stability and brightness. The Jatoba fingerboard not only has a stunning reddish brown color that stands out, but it produces a rich mid-range with a crisp high end.

The AZES40 features a 25" scale length, which makes it ideal for children or smaller players while remaining large enough that the player won’t outgrow it. This in combination with Ibanez’s All Access Neck Joint offers superior playability at the high frets.

Essentials and Accord pickups provide a well-balanced tone as well as versatility so you can use the AZES40 for all sorts of playing and music styles.

Ibanez is known for its attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship, so even affordable models like the AZES40 are a guarantee of excellent build quality and playability.

3. Best Premium Strat-Style Guitar – G&L Fullerton Deluxe Legacy HSS

SPECS

Tonewoods: Alder body, Hard Rock Maple neck, Maple fingerboard

Alder body, Hard Rock Maple neck, Maple fingerboard Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo, Nickel Silver

22, Medium Jumbo, Nickel Silver Pickups: 2 x GLF-100 Alnico Single-coil (neck and middle pickup); 1 x AW4470 Alnico Humbucker (bridge)

2 x GLF-100 Alnico Single-coil (neck and middle pickup); 1 x AW4470 Alnico Humbucker (bridge) Controls: 1 x volume, 2 x tone, 1 x mini toggle coil-split switch, 5-way blade pickup switch

G&L is the brand that Leo Fender, along with George Fullerton and Dale Hyatt, started after leaving Fender, so it’s no surprise that the Fullerton Deluxe Legacy HSS is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and versatile tonal options.

The Legacy HSS features a comfortable and contoured body design that fits snugly against the player, making it a delight to play.

Following the Strat blueprint almost to the letter, the Legacy HSS offers a fatter tone with its alnico bridge humbucker that complements the vintage alnico single coils in the neck and middle positions. This configuration has an ideal balance that can be used in a variety of settings.

One of our favorite features of the Legacy HSS is the PTB system (Passive Treble and Bass) which functions on all three pickups for dramatically more variety compared to standard Stratocaster-style controls.

With a combination of classic Stratocaster-style features, innovative electronics, and high-quality construction, the Legacy HSS is the closest you’ll get to a Fender Strat—with its own very special spin on the traditional Fender Stratocasters.

4. Best Fender Strat – Fender American Ultra Stratocaster HSS

SPECS

Tonewoods: Alder body, Hard Rock Maple neck, Rosewood fingerboard

Alder body, Hard Rock Maple neck, Rosewood fingerboard Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Pickups: 2 x Ultra Noiseless Hot Strat Single-coil (neck and middle); 1 x Ultra Double Tap Humbucker (bridge)

2 x Ultra Noiseless Hot Strat Single-coil (neck and middle); 1 x Ultra Double Tap Humbucker (bridge) Controls: 1 x master volume, 2 x tone, 5-way blade pickup switch

We knew it would be no easy feat to pick the best Fender Stratocaster on the market right now, but the American Ultra HSS Stratocaster is such an iconic guitar that we just had to add it to this list. This is a top-tier guitar known for its exceptional craftsmanship, vintage specs with modern features, and breathtaking sound.

The alder body wood again contributes to a balanced and resonant tone with a slight emphasis on the midrange. The neck has a comfortable "Modern D" profile that offers smooth and modern playability, combined with a satin finish on the back that enhances the feel of the neck.

The Ultra Noiseless pickups deliver classic Stratocaster tones without the typical single-coil hum while the Double Tap humbucking pickup in the bridge position provides a powerful and noise-free sound. It can also be coil-split for a single-coil tone when needed, adding an extra layer of versatility to your tone.

Vintage-style tuners offer increased tuning stability while making string changes fast and easy. For added comfort, the American Ultra HSS features enhanced sculpted rear body contours and a tapered neck heel that make it a dream to play.

5. Best Squier – Squier Affinity Series Stratocaster

SPECS

Tonewoods: Poplar body, Maple neck, Indian Laurel fingerboard

Poplar body, Maple neck, Indian Laurel fingerboard Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo

21, Medium Jumbo Pickups: 3 x Ceramic Single-coil

3 x Ceramic Single-coil Controls: 1 x master volume, 2 x tone, 5-way blade pickup switch

It's no surprise that we would feature one of the many Strat-style Squier guitars, being budget guitars that are easy to play and remain faithful to traditional Fender Strats.

The Affinity Series Stratocaster in particular retains the timeless and recognizable double-cutaway body shape and provides the classic Stratocaster look and comfort.

The solid maple neck with laurel fingerboard is designed to deliver a powerful tone. This neck was built for fast playing, making the Squier Affinity Stratocaster a great choice for lead guitarists.

Staying true to traditional Strats, the Affinity Series Stratocaster features three standard single-coil pickups that deliver the classic crisp, chimey, and full-bodied sound associated with S-styles.

The vintage-inspired synchronized tremolo bridge allows for pitch modulation and expressive playing. While not as advanced as some high-end bridges, it also emulates the authentic Stratocaster experience.

The Affinity Series Stratocaster features classic styling elements, including a pickguard, white plastic parts, and vintage-style control knobs, which pay homage to the original Stratocaster design.

6. Best Value – Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50HSS

SPECS

Tonewoods: Poplar body, Roasted Maple neck and fingerboard

Poplar body, Roasted Maple neck and fingerboard Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Pickups: 2 x Sterling by Music Man Single-coil (neck and middle); 1 x Sterling by Music Man Humbucker (bridge)

2 x Sterling by Music Man Single-coil (neck and middle); 1 x Sterling by Music Man Humbucker (bridge) Controls: 1 x master volume, 1 x master tone, 5-way blade pickup switch

The Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50HSS is another great Strat-style electric guitar that combines a vintage look with a straightforward tone and an affordable price tag that really sets it apart.

A poplar body alongside a roasted maple neck and fingerboard come together to give the Cutlass CT50HSS’ a well-balanced sound with a bright, resonant top end.

This guitar feels incredibly satisfying to play with its maple neck and vintage-style locking tuners that also deliver durability. The vintage-style tremolo bridge provides smooth pitch modulation and expressive whammy bar use. It also adds to the tuning stability for classic vibrato effects.

This is another guitar with an HSS pickup configuration, which combines a humbucking pickup in the bridge position and two single-coil pickups in the neck and middle positions. This makes for a wide range of tonal options, from warm and clear single-coil sounds to powerful and rich humbucking tones.

The Cutlass CT50HSS is a great guitar that was built for comfort. It features a sleek profile with a 25.5” scale length, making it a breeze to play during long practice sessions or shows.

SPECS

Tonewoods: Sassafras body, Maple neck, Ebony fingerboard

Sassafras body, Maple neck, Ebony fingerboard Frets: 22, Jumbo

22, Jumbo Pickups: 2 x Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil (neck and middle); 1 x Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 Bridge Humbucker

2 x Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 Single-Coil (neck and middle); 1 x Seymour Duncan® JB™ TB-4 Bridge Humbucker Controls: 1 x master volume, 1 master x tone, 5-way blade pickup switch

The Pro-Mod Series continues upon Charvel's storied legacy of innovative excellence in high-performance guitar design with the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT E Sassafras.

The use of sassafras for the body provides a unique tonal quality, offering a balanced sound with pronounced midrange and clarity, as well as a unique appearance.

The bolt-on maple neck is reinforced with graphite rods for added stability and gives the San Dimas a snappy and bright tone and lightning-fast playing, excellent for lead playing.

The Seymour Duncan JB TB-4 humbucker in the bridge and two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat single-coils in the neck and middle positions provide high-quality, articulate, and dynamic tones. This HSS pickup configuration allows you to cover a wide range of tones, from powerful and aggressive humbucking tones to clear and articulate single-coil sounds.

The no-load tone control bypasses the tone circuit entirely when turned up to 10, allowing you to achieve a brighter and more open tone when needed.

With its blend of unique tonewoods, versatile pickups, high-quality hardware, and modern specs, the San Dimas is a truly great Strat-style guitar for players looking for a guitar that can handle a variety of rock and metal styles while providing playability and sonic versatility.

8. Best Under $1,000 – Schecter Nick Johnston Traditional SSS

SPECS

Tonewoods: Alder body, Roasted Maple neck, Ebony fingerboard

Alder body, Roasted Maple neck, Ebony fingerboard Frets: 22, Extra Jumbo

22, Extra Jumbo Pickups: 3 x Schecter Diamond Nick Johnston Single Coil

3 x Schecter Diamond Nick Johnston Single Coil Controls: 1 x master volume, 1 master x tone, 5-way blade pickup switch

The Schecter Nick Johnston Traditional SSS is a guitar that has gained popularity for its quality construction and versatility, tailored to the preferences of guitarist Nick Johnston.

The alder body offers a balanced and resonant tone with a pronounced midrange and clarity while the bolt-on, thin C-shaped neck with a 25.5" scale length provides a bright and articulate tone and fast and comfortable playability

The ebony fingerboard is super durable and makes for an incredibly smooth playing experience. It provides a bright and clear tone and excellent sustain.

The three Schecter Diamond Nick Johnston Singe-coil pickups offer a vast array of classic single-coil tones, with the 5-way pickup selector allowing you to shape your tone to your heart’s content—from clear and chimey to gritty and heavy.

The Nick Johnston Traditional also features a Diamond Vintage Tremolo bridge and vintage-style tuners that add amazing tone support and stability.

Best Strat Style Guitars Buyer's Guide

If you're shopping for an S-Style guitar, there are a few factors you should consider before making a purchase. We'll cover these below in our buyer's guide before answering any remaining questions in our FAQ section!

Tonewoods

Alder

Alder is perhaps the most common body wood used in traditional Strat guitars. It is known for its balanced and pronounced midrange, making it a popular choice for achieving the classic Stratocaster sound. Alder offers a well-defined, clear, and slightly warm tone with good sustain.

Ash

Ash is another popular body wood option for Strats.

It is divided into two main types: swamp ash and northern ash. Swamp ash is often preferred for its lighter weight and open-grain patterns, which can contribute to a brighter, twangier, and more resonant tone. Northern ash is denser and can produce a slightly heavier and more focused sound.

Poplar

While less common than alder or ash, some Strats use poplar for their bodies. Poplar is generally lightweight and can offer a balanced, bright tone with good sustain. It may not have as much complexity as alder or ash but is still a viable option.

Mahogany

Although less traditional, some Strat feature mahogany bodies. Mahogany tends to produce a warmer and richer tone with a strong midrange emphasis. This can be a departure from the classic Strat sound but may suit players looking for a different tonal palette.

Maple

Maple necks are a hallmark of the classic Stratocaster design. They are known for their bright and snappy tone, excellent sustain, and overall stability. Maple necks often have a clear, pronounced attack, making them ideal for genres like rock, blues, and country.

Maple fingerboards, meanwhile, are typically smooth and provide a slightly brighter tonal character compared to rosewood.

Rosewood

Rosewood fingerboards offer a warmer and smoother tone with a rich midrange. This combination can round off some of the brightness associated with an all-maple neck, making it more versatile for different music styles, like jazz and blues.

A Rosewood fretboard is also smooth and offers a comfortable feel under the fingers, a bit less tacky than Maple, and great for lightning-fast fingering.

Neck and Fingerboard

The neck profile and fingerboard radius vary among Strat-type guitars. Different players prefer different profiles, such as C, V, or D-shaped necks, depending on the sound they’re going for and the ease of playability they require.

The fingerboard radius can also affect playability. Vintage-inspired guitars often have a 7.25" radius, while modern ones may have flatter profiles like 9.5" or 12".

Pickups

S-style guitars typically have three single-coil pickups: one in the neck position, one in the middle, and one in the bridge. These pickups capture the vibrations of the strings and convert them into electrical signals.

Pickup configurations can vary, and some S-style guitars feature additional options like HSS (humbucker-single-single) or HSH (humbucker-single-humbucker) setups for added versatility.

Pickup Switching

Strat guitars have a 5-way pickup selector switch that lets you choose between different pickup combinations. The positions typically include bridge; bridge and middle; middle; middle and neck; and neck pickups.

Single-coil Pickups

Closely associated with the iconic Stratocaster sound, single-coil pickups are known for their bright, clear, and articulate tone. They emphasize high frequencies and have a crisp attack, idea for rock, blues, country, and surf music.

Single-coil pickups typically have lower output compared to humbucker pickups, which can result in a more dynamic and responsive playing experience, allowing for a wide range of nuances in your playing style.

One drawback of single-coil pickups is that they can be susceptible to electrical interference and produce their characteristic hum, especially in high-gain settings

Humbucker Pickups

Humbuckers, on the other hand, are designed to cancel out electromagnetic interference, making them less prone to the electrical hum that can affect single-coil pickups.

They are also known for their higher output, which results in a more powerful and aggressive tone, making them well-suited for rock, metal, and other high-gain genres.

Humbuckers produce a warm, thick, and full-bodied tone and extreme distortions. They also have a smoother and rounder high-end compared to single-coils, making them sound less bright and sharp.

Hardware and Electronics

These features can vary from one Strat to another, and it’s always important to look into their quality before buying your guitar.

Customization and upgrades are also common, allowing guitarists to tailor their instruments to their specific needs and tastes.

Bridge and Tremolo System

Stratocasters typically feature a synchronized tremolo bridge (often referred to as a "vibrato" system). This allows for pitch modulation by moving the tremolo arm, resulting in dives, pulls, and flutter effects.

Other S-style guitars come with a hardtail bridge, which provides better tuning stability and sustain but lacks the pitch modulation of a tremolo bridge.

In addition to the standard tremolo bridges, some modern Strats guitars have floating tremolo systems with locking nuts to maintain tuning stability during aggressive use.

Tuners

Strat-style guitars come equipped with tuning machines, often referred to as tuners, that hold and adjust the tension of the strings. High-quality tuners are huge contributors to stable tuning.

Controls

Standard Strat-style guitars have two tone controls and one master volume control. The tone controls adjust the high-end frequencies of the neck and middle pickups.

Some models may have additional controls for specialized tone shaping or coil splitting options.

Brand and Reputation

Established brands like Fender, Ibanez, and Squier have a reputation for quality and consistency. Take some to look into your selected brand's history and customer reviews to make sure there are no nasty surprises down the line.

Budget

Naturally, you’ll need to determine your budget. Luckily, S-type guitars come in a wide price range, from affordable entry-level models to high-end custom shop creations. Knowing your budget will help narrow down your options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a Strat-style guitar?

A Strat-style guitar is a type of electric guitar inspired by the Fender Stratocaster, known for its distinctive double-cutaway body shape, three single-coil pickups, and iconic sound. Many guitar manufacturers produce Strat-style guitars with similar features.

Strat-style guitars are distinct due to their contoured body shape, typically featuring three single-coil pickups, a 5-way pickup selector switch, and a synchronized tremolo bridge. They are known for their bright, clear tones and versatility.

What types of music are Strat-style guitars best suited for?

Strat guitars are incredibly versatile and can excel in all kinds of music genres. From rock to blues, country, funk, pop, jazz, and more, the Strat can handle them all.

Can Strat-style guitars handle high gain and distortion?

They can, but Strats are more often associated with cleaner and slightly overdriven tones. Many players use overdrive pedals or choose models with humbucker pickups for heavier styles of music.

What is the difference between vintage-style and modern Strat-style guitars?

Vintage-style Strat guitars aim to replicate the design and features of classic models from the 1950s and 1960s. They often have smaller frets and vintage-style hardware.

Modern Strat-style guitars may feature innovations like compound radius fingerboards, jumbo frets, and more versatile pickup configurations.

What's The Difference Between Squier And Fender?

Squier is a subsidiary of Fender. While Fender offers guitars across a wide price range, targeting professional and advanced players, Squier specializes in more budget-friendly models designed for beginners and intermediates.

Fender is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and premium materials, while Squier emphasizes affordability. Both brands produce variations of classic Fender designs. Your choice between them depends on your budget and skill level.

Conclusion

When it comes to choosing the best S-style guitars, you need to consider many factors: your musical preferences, budget, playing styles, and some others that we’ve covered in this article.

Stratocaster-style guitars offer a vast array of options, from affordable models to high-end instruments. Try exploring and experimenting with different models, tonewoods, and pickups to find the best Strat-style guitar for you.

Our top pick from among the best Strat-style guitars is the PRS SE Silver Sky because it’s a vintage-inspired yet affordable Strat style with beautiful classic tones and harmonics.

But whether it's a Fender, Squier, or one of their many competitors, rest assured that with a Strat-style guitar, you've got an enduring classic on your hands.