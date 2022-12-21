John Mayer Reveals Who “Your Body Is a Wonderland” Is About

John Mayer recently appeared on the holiday special of the cult podcast Call Her Daddy. While he and host Alex Cooper talked about a myriad of sex-centric topics (as per usual on this podcast) he also took some time to dispel some rumors about his “jocky” past and the inspiration behind “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

Cooper asked Mayer what he was like in high school. “I didn’t have a presence,” Mayer replied. “I went to school to get it over with. And my life began at 3 o’clock in the afternoon when I came home and played guitar.”

Cooper then pointed out that just a few years post-high school, Mayer was lauded at the Grammy’s for “Your Body Is a Wonderland” in 2002. Soon after securing that breakthrough hit, a playboy mythos began to surround Mayer – an idea he says couldn’t have been more the contrary.

“That was about my first girlfriend,” he said of the track. “That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic. I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

The song has long been rumored to be about actress Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom Mayer dated soon after releasing it. Mayer also dispelled that rumor.

“No, that’s one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no. I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song,” he said.

Check out Mayer’s episode below.

In other Mayer news, he will embark on the final Dead & Company tour next year after having joined the outfit in 2015. The tour will begin on May 19 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Find the full tour dates, HERE.

(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)