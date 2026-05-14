Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, and More to Appear at Fan Fair X During CMA Fest

CMA Fest is almost here! The weekend-long Nashville event is fast approaching, and Fan Fair X is one of most highly-anticipated parts of the festivities.

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The event will feature Artist of the Day programming. Russell Dickerson will be featured Thursday, followed by Carly Pearce on Friday, Shaboozey on Saturday, and Ashley McBryde on Sunday.

The CMA Close Up Stage, will also play host to live, interactive interviews, acoustic performances, and more.

On Thursday, The Red Clay Strays, Melissa Etheridge, Gretchen Wilson, John Morgan, Blake Pendergrass, and Parker Welling will be featured.

Friday will include appearances by Filmore, Andrea Vasquez, Alyssia Dominguez, Tomas Mier, Charles Wesley Godwin, Willow Avalon, Stella Lefty, Wyatt Flores, Christina Bosch, Clint Black, Crook & Chase, Nappy Roots and Waka Flocka.

Saturday stars including Randy Travis, Mary Travis, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Vinnie Freda, Tom Roland, Carter Faith, Warren Zeiders, Katie Neal, Tanya Tucker, Dennis Quaid, Drew Baldridge, Emmet Stevens Jr., Chris Blair, and Taylor Austin Dye will appear.

On the final day of programming, Maddox Batson, Amber Anderson, Kelly Sutton, Brandon Lake, Gareth, Owen Riegling, Kaylee Bell, Ty Bentli, RaeLynn, Kylie Frey, Jenna Paulette, and Amanda Kate Ferris will be present.

What Else to Know About Fan Fair X

Additionally, at the Tractor Supply Spotlight Stage, more than 50 emerging artists will perform acoustic sets and host meet & greets.

Fan Fair X attendees can also look forward to many exhibitors, including marketplace merchants who sell clothing, accessories, and home décor.

Food and drink will be available for purchase, allowing fans to get out of the hot Nashville sun and enjoy air conditioning.

Held at Music City Center, Fan Fair X will feature indoor stages with acoustic performances. There will also be interviews, games, shopping, and comfortable seating. The experience will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 4-7.

Fan Fair X admission is included with the CMA Fest Four-Night Stadium Pass. Alternately, fans can purchase four-day Fan Fair X access for $31.05 or a single-day ticket for $16.05. All programming and seating inside Fan Fair X is first come, first served.

The full CMA Fest schedule is now available.

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