Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert Achieve Major Chart Feat With Feud-Ending Duet

“Horses and Divorces” has accomplished a lot in its short life. Kacey Musgraves’ duet with Miranda Lambert put an end to the pair’s years-long feud, and made chart history in the process.

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The track, which appears on Musgraves’ latest LP Middle of Nowhere, debuted at No. 84 on Billboard‘s Hot 100. According to Whiskey Riff, the pair are the first ladies to debut on the chart with an all-female country duet since 2014.

At the time, Lambert achieved the feat with Carrie Underwood, when they released “Something Bad.” That song debuted at No. 39 on the chart.

It’s not the only chart success Musgraves has had with Middle of Nowhere. Her Willie Nelson collab, “Uncertain, TX,” wound up making history for country legend.

With its debut at No. 50 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart, Nelson became the second artist ever to have hits on the chart in each of the last seven decades. Dolly Parton is the only other person who’s done so.

What to Know About Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert’s New Song

Personally, “Horses and Divorces” had big implications too. For years before the song, Musgraves and Lambert had been engaged in a feud.

The situation began after Lambert was pitched “Mama’s Broken Heart,” a song Musgraves co-wrote. Musgraves had wanted the track to be her debut single, but it wound up going to Lambert and becoming a hit for her.

“We’d lost touch for years and wouldn’t consider each other friends,” Musgraves recently told NPR of herself and Lambert. “I saw her on Instagram one day, riding one of her horses, and I was like, ‘Well, we ain’t friends, but I guess we have two things in common, horses and divorces, that’s for sure. Wait, that could be a really funny song. What if it’s a duet with her? What if I got her to write on it?’”

Musgraves decided to shoot her shot and reach out to Lambert, and the women agreed to team up.

“It was very full circle in so many ways,” Musgraves said. “We aired out any of the old laundry. We had some laughs and wrote the song in a matter of a few hours.”

The track, Musgraves said, is “a micro representation of what I wish that the world would do sometimes, just f**king sit down and poke fun at each other, have a beer and call it a day.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Spotify