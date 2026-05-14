Elton John Opens up About Recording a Different Kind of Album After Serious Eye Infection

In 2023, Elton John retired from touring. Having performed all over the world for dozens of years, the icon hoped for a more relaxed life. But that didn’t mean he was finished with making music. Just last year, he collaborated with Brandi Carlile on Who Believes in Angels? And it seemed that John wasn’t wasting any time in 2026 as he recently announced he was putting the finishing touches on a new album.

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When people packed the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto, they expected to see John receive the Glenn Gould Prize. What they didn’t expect was the singer to announce a new album. But that is exactly what happened when he took the stage. And to make the announcement even more of a surprise, John finished the album while suffering a serious eye infection.

Speaking to the crowd, he insisted, “I’ve had eye trouble recently and I always make records by looking at lyrics and writing to lyrics, and so I’m kind of f***ed at the moment.”

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Elton John Would Die Without Music: “Music Is My Soul”

While considering himself “f*****” due to the eye infection, it didn’t stop his passion for music. Able to adapt to only being able to see from one eye, he found himself discovering new avenues. “What my eye has given me is a chance of, at 80 years of age, completely reversing how I write. I’m writing melodies first, and lyrics coming second. I’ve never done that. And I’ve just done it.”

So what should fans expect from his new album? John promised it “is so different to anything I’ve ever done before, but it’s so happy. I’m so thrilled with it because it’s given me another chance to make music.”

Although finished with long stints on the road, John declared that music would always be part of his life. “If I don’t listen to music, I’m dead. Music is my soul, my driving force. It is everything and has been everything to me all my life.”

Aside from the announcement, John remained secretive about the album’s official release date and sound. But after decades in music, fans know that whatever comes – it will always be worth the wait.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)