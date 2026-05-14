Former NFL Quarterback Trades Football for Country Music at ACM Awards

Throughout his career in the NFL, Ryan Fitzpatrick played for the Tennessee Titans, the New York Jets, the Houston Texans, and numerous others. But nothing compared to his time as the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills. A massive fan of the franchise, Fitzpatrick eventually retired from the NFL only a few years ago. Holding several records in the NFL, he offered his knowledge to the organization as a broadcaster. And it seems that the quarterback was branching outside of football as he will take the stage at the ACM Awards.

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On Sunday, some of country music’s biggest stars will travel to Las Vegas for the 2026 ACM Awards. Fans can expect appearances by Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, and more. But when the producers announced Fitzpatrick as a presenter, some were confused.

Although a fan of country music, Fitzpatrick’s addition to the ACM Awards lineup came as a surprise to many viewers who mostly knew him for his years on the gridiron. Still, with his growing popularity as a broadcaster, the former quarterback appeared more than ready to trade the football field for country music’s biggest stage.

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Presenters, Performers, And Host For The 2026 ACM Awards

Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only surprise presenter for the ACM Awards. Producers also announced NASCAR’s Corey LaJoie and Carl Edwards. Another NFL star will also be present at the awards. Super Bowl winner and fellow broadcaster, Andrew Whitworth, will join Fitzpatrick to celebrate another year of country music.

Other presenters for the 2026 ACM Awards include Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, Michael Bublé, Shaboozey, The War and Treaty, Ashley McBryde, and TJ Osborne. As for the host, Shania Twain will helm the awards for the first time in her career.

For fans not wanting to miss a single moment, the Academy of Country Music Awards will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on May 17 on Amazon Prime and Twitch. The night will also feature performances by Avery Anna, Blake Shelton, Carter Faith, Dan + Shay, Ella Langley, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, The Red Clay Strays, Thomas Rhett, Tucker Wetmore, and Zach Top.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Amazon)