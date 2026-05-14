Mysterious California Billboard Has Waylon Jennings Fans in a Frenzy 

In 2002, country music lost an icon when Waylon Jennings sadly passed away at 64. While spending decades in the spotlight, the famed singers embraced the outlaw lifestyle. Struggling with smoking and drugs, Jennings was eventually diagnosed with diabetes. His health continued to decline, which led to him retiring from the road. And on February 13, 2002, he passed away. Leaving behind a legacy stacked with hit songs, it appears that Jennings might be on the cusp of releasing a new album.

Videos by American Songwriter

Doing the math, Jennings passed away over two decades ago. But in October 2025, the country singer released his newest album, Songbird. Including songs like “Wrong Road Again” and “Dink’s Blue”, the album peaked at No. 17 on the US Top Country Albums chart. It topped the UK Country Albums chart. Although highlighting the talents of Jennings, it was his son, Shooter, who kept his memory and music alive.

Not that long ago, Shooter announced he had discovered a treasure trove of unreleased recordings from his father. Hearing his voice once again, his son knew he needed to preserve the music and share it with those fans who continue to honor his father. While riding on the success of Songbird, it seems that a mysterious billboard teased more new music.

[RELATED: 3 Heartbreaking Folk Songs by Waylon Jennings From His Pre-Outlaw Days]

2026 Is The Year Of Waylon Jennings

For travelers taking the I-10 from Los Angeles to Palm Springs, they surely noticed a billboard that showed Jennings simply enjoying a ride on the road. Flashing his signature persona, the poster included his logo with the word “Diamonds.” Although just speculation, most believe that will be the name of the new album.

Not giving away the official release date, the caption read, “Two billboards… 50 years apart… some things never change. 2026 is gonna be a good time.”

Nearly halfway through 2026, fans won’t have to wait long before Jennings once again graces the airwaves with music that defined his legacy and generation. And for Shooter, he was thankfully the lost recording offered him a “new chapter” in the relationship with his father.

Even decades after his death, Waylon continues to entertain. And according to Shooter, “The hard work is there on the tapes and the passion and the soul within is as alive today as it was the day it was recorded.”

(photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images)