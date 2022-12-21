Dave Grohl Performs “Marigold” for First Time in 12 Years

For the first time in a dozen years, Dave Grohl dusted off a classic song, “Marigold,” and performed it live. The song is the only track ever to be released by both Nirvana and Foo Fighters, the bands that Grohl has famously played for.

Grohl played the song during the benefit show, Letters To Santa: The 24 Hour Comedy And Music Marathon, an annual tradition in Chicago since 2002. This year, the showcase kicked off on Monday (Dec. 19) at 6 p.m. CT and continued for 24 hours.

Performers included Jeff Tweedy, Ty Segall, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Grohl, among others.

Grohl began his livestreamed set with “Marigold.” The song was first released in 1992 under the artist’s pen name Late! on the Pocketwatch cassette album. Nirvana released a version of the song as a B-side to the single, “Heart-Shaped Box,” in 1993. “Marigold” is the only song from Nirvana to feature Grohl as the singer. Later, Foo Fighters released it as part of their 2006 acoustic live album, Skin and Bones.

The Instagram account Foo Fighters Live shared the video, writing in the caption, “Dave Grohl’s acoustic set for @letterstosantaprogram (via Zoom, hence the potatocam) consisted of songs he wouldn’t normally play: ⁠

⁠

1) ‘Marigold’ (first time played since 2010)⁠

2) ‘New Way Home’⁠

3) ‘Skin & Bones’⁠

4) ‘Times Like These’⁠

5) ‘Everlong’ (encore)⁠”



Grohl also shared stories throughout his set, including his time spent with Steve Albini, which was how he came got involved with the event. At the end of his set, a signed drum head was auctioned off.⁠

The singer has had a busy week as for the third year in a row, Grohl and musical pal, Greg Kurstin, are celebrating Hanukkah with their annual week of covers known as the Hanukkah Sessions.

(Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)