John Mellencamp Reveals That He Played Matchmaker to an Oscar-Winning Actor and a Pop Superstar, Who Eventually Married

John Mellencamp recently announced plans for a 2026 summer road trip across the United States dubbed the Dancing Words Tour. The trek will feature the veteran singer-songwriter performing for the first time all his most beloved and popular songs in a single evening.

Videos by American Songwriter

To promote the tour, Mellencamp shot a special announcement video featuring him and Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn. The 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recently appeared on NBC’s Today show to talk about the trek. During the interview, John was asked about the promo and how he got Penn to take part in the video.

Mellencamp explained that he’s known Penn since the actor was 22 years old. He then proceeded to share an interesting tidbit and a funny anecdote about their friendship.

“I introduced him to Madonna,” John revealed to Today hosts Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Craig Melvin. Roker then quipped, “And you’re still friends.”

Mellencamp responded, “Yeah. He didn’t get mad at me.”

John then said, “I’ll tell you a funny story. [Sean] called me up right after I introduced them, and he called me up and he goes, ‘Guess what, John.’ I go, ‘What?’ He goes, ‘I’m getting married.’ I go, ‘To who?’ He goes, ‘Madonna.’ And I go, ‘Oh, man, don’t do that.’ … But here’s the kicker. She’s on the line and goes, ‘That’s not very nice!’ He thought I’d be like, ‘Oh, that’s so great. I’m so happy for you.’ I was like, ‘I wouldn’t do that.’”

Penn and Madonna married in August 1985 and had an infamously volatile relationship. The couple divorced in 1989.

More About Mellencamp’s Dancing Words Tour

Mellencamp’s Dancing Words Tour features 19 confirmed concerts. It kicks off July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is plotted out through an August 12 performance in Mountain View, California.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 23, at 10 a.m. ET at Mellencamp.com. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased now. Fans interested in buying tickets may also want to check StubHub.

A variety of VIP packages and experiences are also available. The various offers include premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP lounge, an autographed tour poster, a specially designed gift item, and more. Visit VIPNation.com for more details.

About Mellencamp’s Tour Announcement Trailer

The tour-announcement trailer begins with Mellencamp driving a motorcycle through what appears to be the California desert. He pulls up to a secluded old-fashioned diner, where Penn is waiting for him in a booth. The two begin chatting about the idea that Mellencamp should launch a tour focusing on his hits.

“So when do I have this opportunity to go out and be on the party again?” John says. “You know, where you play for a lot of people and you play all your old hit songs. And I quit doing that 17 years ago.”

Sean responds, “Well, I mean, God forbid you become generous with your hits and all the soundtrack of people’s lives. I can’t imagine you want to do that. You know, just maybe actually let yourself enjoy it. Just ’cause they’re hits don’t mean they’re not great songs, baby.”

Mellencamp then says, “You think I should do it?”

Penn replies, “I think go for it. I think it’s great.”

During their meeting, various Mellencamp songs are being played on the diner’s jukebox. At one point, John gets up from their booth and goes over to play a song on the jukebox, and sees it’s stocked entirely with his tunes.

At the same time, we hear “Jack and Diane” playing. Suddenly, the waitresses, the cook, and all of the patrons start singing along.”

“We’re doing it,” Mellencamp then declares.

A montage of footage of John performing live over the years is then shown. As the video ends, we see Mellencamp back on his motorcycle driving through the desert. Across the screen flashes “John Mellencamp … Dancing Words Tour,” and then “The Greatest Hits … 2026.”

July 10 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

July 11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

July 14 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

August 1 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 3 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 6 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

August 12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

(Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.