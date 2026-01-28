Watch John Mellencamp Sing “Hurts So Good” With Members of the Indiana University Football Team at the School’s National Championship Celebration

John Mellencamp is an Indiana native, and he’s a massive fan of Indiana University’s football team, the Hoosiers. On Monday, January 19, the team defeated the University of Miami Hurricanes 27-21 to win its first-ever National Championship.

Videos by American Songwriter

En route to the championship, the Hoosiers went undefeated, 16-0. Meanwhile, this season also saw the team adopt Mellencamp’s 1982 hit “Hurts So Good” as its unofficial anthem. The song was regularly played after the games, including the National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

[RELATED: John Mellencamp Reveals That He Played Matchmaker to an Oscar-Winning Actor and a Pop Superstar, Who Eventually Married]

The college marked the victory with a big celebration on Saturday, January 24, inside Indiana University’s Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. As a special treat, Mellencamp appeared in person to sing “Hurts So Good” to the adoring crowd.

Indiana U. president Dr. Pamela Whitten introduced the 73-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“I’ve got a big surprise for you,” she said. “One of our biggest fans for many, many years, the legend, the artist John Mellencamp is gonna join us today!”

The singer-songwriter then hit the stage, accompanied by his longtime guitarist Andy York.

“Congratulations, to the university, to the president, to the coach, and most popular, to these guys right here,” Mellencamp said, saluting the members of football team who stood behind him.

He added, “So, anyway, I hear you’ve been singing this song, so we’re gonna do it one more time.”

Mellencamp and York then launched into “Hurts So Good.” During the performance he got a few players to reluctantly sing along with him.

At the end of the tune, John said, “Let’s hear it for these guys! Congratulations.”

Check out the celebration on the Big Ten Network’s YouTube channel.

More About “Hurts So Good”

“Hurts So Good” appeared on Mellencamp’s fifth studio album, American Fool, which was released in April 1982. At the time, the artist was known by the stage name John Cougar.

“Hurts So Good,” was Mellencamp’s breakthrough hit, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. John co-wrote the tune with his childhood friend and frequent songwriting collaborator George Michael Green.

American Fool topped the Billboard 200 for nine consecutive weeks in September, October, and November 1982.

About Mellencamp’s 2026 U.S. Tour

Mellencamp recently announced plans for a 2026 U.S. summer trek dubbed the Dancing Words Tour. The trek kicks off July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and is plotted out through an August 12 performance in Mountain View, California. John will be playing a set focusing on all of his biggest hits.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now. Visit Mellencamp.com for more details.

(Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)