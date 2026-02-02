Watch Pete Townshend, John Mellencamp & Other Stars Perform Classic Songs at a Recent Pre-Grammy Awards Party

The Who’s Pete Townshend, John Mellencamp, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen were part of a star-studded lineup of performers on Saturday, January 31, at a pre-Grammy party. The event was hosted by the Primary Wave Music publishing company in Beverly Hills, California.

The event was held at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills and celebrated Primary Wave’s 20th anniversary.

According to a post on Townshend’s official Facebook page, Pete played a six-song set that featured The Who classics “Pinball Wizard,” “Behind Blue Eyes,” “I’m One,” “Magic Bus,” and “Won’t Get Fooled Again,” and the rock-guitar legend’s solo hit “Let My Love Open The Door.” Townshend was accompanied by Who touring bassist Jon Button. He was also accompanied by longtime Who instrument tech Brian Kehew on keyboards and drummer Jeremy Stacey.

The Facebook post also includes a video clip of Pete performing “Magic Bus.” Button shared the clip on his social media pages as well.

Mellencamp played a brief set that includes his hits “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses,” and “Hurt So Good.” He was accompanied by a guitar player and violinist. Footage of Mellencamp singing “Jack & Diane” as the crowd sang along at the party was posted on John’s social media pages.

Elliott and Collen played a three-song acoustic set that featured the Def Leppard hits “Hysteria,” “Two Steps Behind,” and “Pour Some Sugar On Me.”

A fan-shot video of Joe and Phil performing “Two Steps Behind” has also been posted on Instagram.

More About Primary Wave’s Pre-Grammy Party

According to a press release about Primary Wave’s pre-Grammy party, the event also featured performances by Trombone Shorty, CeeLo Green, Leo Sayer, and others.

At one point during their performance, Trombone Shorty and his band marched off the stage, through the crowd, and outside the venue. Their live performance went from the stage straight onto the blue carpet, surprising guests and bringing the energy with them as they moved through the party.

Sayer shared a clip of him singing his 1976 chart-topper “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing” on his Facebook page.

In addition to singing, CeeLo served as one of the evening’s DJs, as did hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash.

Celebrities who attended the bash included Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh, Sharon Osbourne, Danny Elfman, Faith Evans, and Eric Benét. You can check out a series of photos from the party at the Primary Wave Music Instagram page.

