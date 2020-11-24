I remember everything

John Prine’s last recorded song and first #1 single, “I Remember Everything,” has been nominated in two categories at the 63rd Gtammy Awards: Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

The live awards ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, January 31 at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT on CBS.

It took sixteen years before the Grammy voters recognized his singular genius by awarding him with a Grammy. They did nominate him for Best New Artist in 1972, but he didn’t win. But in 1988 he was awarded his first for The Missing Years as Best Contemporary Folk album.

Then more nominations came but no more awards until 1999 when he won in the same category for his album Fair and Square.



He was awarded with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award at the 2020 Grammys.

John wrote “I Remember Everything” with his good friend and longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin. It was recorded last year in his living room with producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson.

“I Remember Everything”

By John Prine & Pat McLaughlin



Alright

I’ve been down this road before

I remember every tree

Every single blade of grass

Holds a special place for me



And I remember every town

And every hotel room

And every song I ever sang

On a guitar out of tune



I remember everything

Things I can’t forget

The way you turned and smiled on me

On the night that we first met



And I remember every night

Your ocean eyes of blue

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew



I’ve been down this road before

Alone as I can be

Careful not to let my past

Go sneaking up on me



Got no future in my happiness

Though regrets are very few

Sometimes a little tenderness

Was the best that I could do



I remember everything

Things I can’t forget

Swimming pools of butterflies

That slipped right through the net



And I remember every night

Your ocean eyes of blue

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew

How I miss you in the morning light

Like roses miss the dew



