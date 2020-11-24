I remember everything
Things I can’t forget
Swimming pools of butterflies
That slipped right through the net”
From “I Remember Everything”
By John Prine & Pat McLaughlin
John Prine’s last recorded song and first #1 single, “I Remember Everything,” has been nominated in two categories at the 63rd Gtammy Awards: Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.
The live awards ceremony will be broadcast Sunday, January 31 at 8:00PM ET/7:00PM CT on CBS.
It took sixteen years before the Grammy voters recognized his singular genius by awarding him with a Grammy. They did nominate him for Best New Artist in 1972, but he didn’t win. But in 1988 he was awarded his first for The Missing Years as Best Contemporary Folk album.
Then more nominations came but no more awards until 1999 when he won in the same category for his album Fair and Square.
He was awarded with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award at the 2020 Grammys.
John wrote “I Remember Everything” with his good friend and longtime collaborator Pat McLaughlin. It was recorded last year in his living room with producer Dave Cobb and engineer Gena Johnson.
“I Remember Everything”
By John Prine & Pat McLaughlin
Alright
I’ve been down this road before
I remember every tree
Every single blade of grass
Holds a special place for me
And I remember every town
And every hotel room
And every song I ever sang
On a guitar out of tune
I remember everything
Things I can’t forget
The way you turned and smiled on me
On the night that we first met
And I remember every night
Your ocean eyes of blue
How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew
I’ve been down this road before
Alone as I can be
Careful not to let my past
Go sneaking up on me
Got no future in my happiness
Though regrets are very few
Sometimes a little tenderness
Was the best that I could do
I remember everything
Things I can’t forget
Swimming pools of butterflies
That slipped right through the net
And I remember every night
Your ocean eyes of blue
How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew
How I miss you in the morning light
Like roses miss the dew
© Downtown Music Publishing