Jon Pardi Reveals the Artist His Daughter Listens to More Than Him: “She’s Jammin’ Out to That. She Doesn’t Request My Songs”

Jon Pardi’s daughter has a very specific taste in music. While co-hosting Country Countdown USA, the country singer revealed that his 3-year-old daughter, Presley, is a big fan of Ella Langley.

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“We call Presley a three-nager,” Pardi quipped. “… Presley is a huge Ella Langley fan. She loves ‘Dandelion’ and ‘Choosin’ Texas.’ She’s jammin’ out to that. She doesn’t request my songs. Only Ella Langley.”

Pardi’s daughters—he and wife Summer also share Sienna, 18 months—may not request his music because they “absolutely [do] not” inspire it.

“Nobody comes to my shows to hear me sing about my kids. I want to be Mr. Saturday Night,” he said. “The family songs are great, but they’re listening things. We do fun songs. We’re still partying in the live show.”

His wife, however, does inspired Pardi’s work. Fans recently saw as much on his new single, “Boots Off,” which she starred in the video for.

“That was the good part. We could really be romantic on screen,” he said. “I wrote it about Summer. We wanted to make it about a romantic night in a nice hotel, so we did it at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.”

Jon Pardi’s Year Ahead

As for his forthcoming music, Pardi said is “just starting” to work on stuff “I have no clue where it’s going, but I know it’s gonna be good,” he teased.

In the meantime, Pardi will busy on the road. In May, he’ll set off on the U.K. leg of his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour in support of his 2025 album of the same name.

“This album is my personal definition of country music,” he wrote of the LP following its release. “Huge thanks to all the songwriters, my band for playing on it, Jay Joyce for producing it, and everyone else who worked hard to make this thing happen.”

Afterwards, Pardi will headline the Music City Rodeo, join Kid Rock on his Freedom 250 Tour, and play at Alan Jackson’s final concert in Nashville, Tennessee. Pardi also has several sets scheduled at fairs, casinos, and festivals throughout the rest of the year.

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