Zach Top Delivers a Classic Country “Honky Tonk” Moment at the ACM Awards

No matter what happened throughout the ACM Awards, Zach Top was a winner as he quickly climbed the ranks of country music. Since releasing his debut self-titled album back in 2022, Top has watched his stardom land him in categories alongside Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen. Thanks to his latest album, Ain’t in it for My Health, the country singer took the stage at the ACM Awards to highlight that classic sound that once dominated the genre.

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Since breaking into country music, Top often spoke about his inspiration in the genre. Growing up on a ranch in Sunnyside, Washington, he has listened to George Strait, Randy Travis, and Keith Whitley. His love for that signature sound led him to release the hit song “Sounds Like the Radio.” But when heading into the ACM Awards, he took a different route with Honky “Honky Tonk Til It Hurts.”

@acmawards This cowboy knows how to put on a SHOW 🤠🎸 @zachtop 👀 Are you watching the ACMawards?? Tune in here → amazon.com/acm ♬ original sound – ACM Awards – ACM Awards

Top has had a stellar 2026. Again, only breaking into the industry a few years ago, he shocked fans when he won Best Traditional Country Album for Ain’t in It for My Health at the Grammy Awards. The singer beat out Lukas Nelson, Charley Crockett, and the legend himself, Willie Nelson.

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Zach Top Talks About His Rapid Rise In Country Music

While loving his rapid rise, Top admitted that fame came at a price. Once discussing how the spotlight changed his life, he explained, “Most of the time I couldn’t be happier getting to do what I do every day, but yeah. It brought a lot more complications to, whatever it is. Money or, all of a sudden, women wanting you. It brings a lot more complications.”

Becoming a household name in country music, the fame stole one thing from Top – his sleep. “I don’t know, I think that raises some more questions about just what exactly am I doing all this for, other than, you know, my love of music. Every now and then it takes a while to fall asleep, and you start thinking about, the hell am I doing?”

Although it has taken some time for Top to find his balance between life and fame, he wasted little time showcasing his talent and making a statement. And while Top was all about the “Good Times & Tan Lines”, he didn’t mind adding a few accolades to his ongoing career.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)