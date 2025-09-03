Jonas Brothers Welcome Kelsea Ballerini for a Storybook Onstage Collaboration of “Peter Pan” in Dallas

Given the pride surrounding the Lone Star State, the phrase “everything’s bigger in Texas” rang true over the weekend when the Jonas Brothers rolled into Dallas, Texas. With the Dos Equis Pavilion packed with fans, the brothers offered those lucky enough to snag a ticket more than a few of their hit songs as the night included a special performance from Fifth Harmony and Kelsea Ballerini. With an amazing lineup of performances, Ballerini brought the magic when she performed “Peter Pan” with the Jonas Brothers.

First releasing “Peter Pan” on her debut album The First Time in 2015, Ballerini decided to promote the song with a special performance at the 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards. Needing a little help, she turned to none other than Nick Jonas. The hit song gained Ballerini a great deal of success as it peaked at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart and the US Hot Country Songs chart. Marking somewhat of a reunion between the two, Ballerini appeared in high spirits as she showcased the whimsical friendship they all shared.

Kelsea Ballerini Flying High Thanks To The Jonas Brothers

Besides performing “Peter Pan” with Nick years ago, the Jonas Brothers called on Ballerini to open for their Remember This Tour in 2021. With both Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers sharing a rich history with each other, she jumped at the chance to perform their 2009 hit song “Fly With Me.”

Released on the album Lines, Vines, and Trying Times, the song’s music video featured a look behind the scenes from their 2009 World Tour. The song also received a special honorary presentation at Walt Disney World.

Blending the past with the present, it seemed that the entire concert was full of love, laughter, and harmony. Looking at what fans had to say, comments included, “How do people keep getting so lucky – I wish I could‘ve been there.” Another person added, “Peter Pan into Fly with Me with the boys has me in complete shambles. I feel Peter Pan alone, and KB there had me shook, but Fly with Me after with KB. WOW.”

The collaboration between Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers proved that some partnerships in music don’t just create hits – they create lasting moments that fans will talk about for years to come.

