The Who’s Pete Townshend Bringing ‘Quadrophenia’ Ballet to New York City in the Fall

Earlier this year, a new dance production based on The Who’s classic 1973 rock opera Quadrophenia debuted and was presented at a series of U.K. venues from late May through mid-July. Titled Pete Townshend’s Quadrophenia, A Mod Ballet, the production featured a large cast of talented dancers performing to a symphonic version of the Pete Townshend-penned album that was orchestrated by the Who co-founder’s wife—musician and songwriter Rachel Fuller.

Now, the production is set to make its U.S. premiere this fall under a new title, Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet. The choreographed show will be presented at New York City Center in Manhattan from November 14 through November 16. The ballet will be staged at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 14, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on November 15, and at 2 p.m. on November 16.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on September 11. “Friends of City Center” will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets starting on September 4. Visit NYCityCenter.org for more information.

Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet is directed by Rob Ashford and choreographed by Paul Roberts.

Dancer Paris Fitzpatrick will take on the lead role of Jimmy, the disillusioned young man who struggles to find his identity in the mod scene of mid-1960s London.

Fitzpatrick won the Outstanding Male Modern Performance honor at the 2024 National Dance Awards in London for his portrayal of Romeo in Matthew Bourne’s Romeo and Juliet.

Townshend shared some background about Quadrophenia, its 1979 film adaptation, and the ballet production in a statement.

“Quadrophenia is the only Who album that I solely composed and produced, and the movie that followed in 1979 launched the careers of some of the finest young actors of the time,” the 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer noted. “In [the 2010s,] Rachel Fuller agreed to create an orchestral score of the album. When I first heard a demo of this version, without vocals, my first thought was that it would make a powerfully rhythmic and emotionally engaging ballet.”

He added, “Workshopped in 2023, that thought became a reality and I knew we had something that would resonate with new audiences, and also bring joy, as it had in its other iterations for decades. The themes of young people growing up in difficult times are still so relevant. It’s going to be poignant, tender and poetic and epic.”

The orchestral version of Quadrophenia that serves as the score of the ballet was originally released as an album titled Classic Quadrophenia in 2015. The album featured musical contributions from Townshend, Billy Idol, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and others. Classic Quadrophenia also was presented as a live concert in 2015 and 2017.

In a recent interview with AARP, Townshend praised his wife’s score for Quadrophenia.

“[Rachel has] been so faithful to [the Quadrophenia album],” he maintained. “She spoke to the mood, the atmosphere and the harmonic structure. She’s made it absolutely wonderful.”

More About the Quadrophenia Album

Quadrophenia was released in October 1973 in the U.S. and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Although the album yielded no major hit singles, it featured a bevy of classic Who tunes and fan favorites. Among them are “5:15,” “Love, Reign o’er Me,” “The Real Me,” “I’m One,” and I’ve Had Enough.”

In 1979, a critically acclaimed film adaptation of Quadrophenia was released. The Who also presented the album in its entirety during its 1996-1997 and 2012-2013 tours.

The Who’s Current Tour Plans

The Who kicked of a North American farewell trek dubbed “The Song Is Over” tour on August 16 in Sunrise, Florida. The outing currently is plotted out through a September 28 concert in Las Vegas. The band’s next scheduled show takes place September 4 in Toronto.

Visit TheWho.com to check out the band’s full current itinerary.

