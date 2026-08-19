Journey Legend Teases Possible Reunion for Band’s Hometown Farewell Finale

Don’t stop believing in a Journey reunion. As Journey prepares for the final leg of what is being billed as their farewell tour, keyboardist Jonathan Cain kept hope alive for a potential Steve Perry return.

After 100 shows, the Final Frontier Tour‘s final concert will be held in their hometown of San Francisco on Nov. 28.

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“It’ll be fitting to end there for sure,” Cain told The Independent. “Who knows who’s going to show up? I don’t know. There might be a reunion of sorts, I hope.”

Perry reunion reports first circulated in February, when Cain told Ultimate Classic Rock that his bandmate, guitarist Neal Schon, had “already asked” the singer to return.

“He says [Perry’s] thinking about it. I hope he comes out. It’s never too late,” Cain said at the time. “We’ve got 100 shows, so he’s welcome at any one of them… He didn’t say no — leave it at that.”

Shortly thereafter, Perry responded to Cain’s comments in a statement, writing in part that “the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest.

Whether or not Perry pops up at Journey’s San Francisco show, Schon told the first outlet that he is excited about the concert.

“I’m sure it’s going to be somewhat emotional because that’s where it all started,” he said. “I know the audience is going to be off the hook.”

Journey Members Open Up About the Band’s Farewell Tour

So far on the trek, Schon said that he’s enjoyed playing both Journey hits and deep cuts during their two hour-long sets.

“I’m loving it because it’s the type of show I’ve been wanting to do with Journey,” he said. “… I thought musically we could go any place that we wanted to. And so now we’re doing that, finally.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cain speculated on the cause of Journey’s enduring legacy.

“I like to say Journey is certain music in uncertain times,” he said. “Journey is a soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives.”

Looking ahead, neither Cain nor Schon committed to more Journey shows in the future, with the former noting that everything “kind of remains up in the air really.”

While that’s certainly true, Schon assured fans that he’s “not nearly done with what I want to do.”

“I think there’s many great opportunities in the future,” he said. “Whether or not it’s with everybody that’s here right now, I’m not certain.”

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