British Pop Mourns “The Golden Boy,” Teen Idol and 1950s Chart-Topper, Dead at 85

Before becoming the voice behind hits like “Only Sixteen,” Craig Douglas was simply a milkman. Born on the Isle of Wight, he grew a following even before setting foot on stage. Labeled the singing milkman, he eventually stepped into the studio. During the 1960s, Douglas released his self-titled debut album. And that single moment launched a career that lasted decades. While his impact on the music industry will forever entertain, comfort, and inspire, sadly, the British icon passed away at 85.

Not releasing a cause of death at this time, Douglas passed away on September 4 following a short illness. With tributes pouring in, many residents of the Isle of Wight took a moment to remember the voice that accompanied their milk. For Angela Norton, there was no better milkman than Douglas. “He was a favourite of my mum’s, and being a local lad made him all the more special. She called him the singing milkman.”

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Another resident, Philip Thorne, noted that Douglas might have been a great singer, but he was a better person. “He used to be our milkman back in the day when he was working for Bill Strickland. Great singer and a lovely guy.”

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For Vic Farrow, he was more than a fan. Getting the chance to spend time with Douglas, the two became friends. “From originally booking Craig privately for a birthday party for my wife, I subsequently booked him at Shanklin Theatre, where, coincidentally, he appeared as one half of a bill with Jimmy Cricket who sadly died recently. I also booked Craig as the first star act at Shanklin Conservative Club after taking on the bookings role for the club in around 2006.”

Spending years with Douglas, Farrow considered it an honor to have known the hitmaker. “A pleasure to work with, and I was delighted when I was invited to Craig’s surprise 80th birthday party.”

As for his time in the studio, “Only Sixteen” became a personal favorite in his discography. Although the song was written by Sam Cooke and released in 1959, Douglas brought the track to the UK. It didn’t take long for the song to climb the charts, settling at No. 1.

“Only Sixteen” might have introduced millions to Douglas, but back home, he was the local milkman who chased a dream, found the spotlight, and never forgot those who made it all possible.



(Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)