NFL Taps Grammy-Winning Rock Heavyweights To Headline Munich Halftime Show

Cage the Elephant is heading to Munich! The rock band will headline the halftime show during the 2026 NFL Munich, Germany, Game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions on Nov. 15.

The rockers and two-time Grammy winners are an apt choice for the job. Throughout their career, Cage the Elephant has amassed more than 10 billion streams and had 13 number one records. Recently, the band toured the U.S. as special guests on the Oasis Live ’25 Tour.

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“We have played a lot of shows in Germany over the years and the crowds here have always given us everything they have,” Matt Shultz of Cage The Elephant said in a press release. “Playing a halftime show is a completely different animal. You get one shot in front of a stadium and a global audience. You have to make every second count. We are going to bring the same energy we bring to our own shows and we cannot wait.”

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Tim Tubito, the senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment for the NFL, noted that, because “Munich has given us some of the most memorable atmospheres of any international game we have staged” the league wanted “a halftime act that could meet a crowd like that head on.”

“Cage The Elephant are one of the great live rock bands working today,” he added. “Germany has a deep rock tradition and a football crowd that sings from start to finish. We look forward to collaborating with the band on a performance that captures the energy that matches the moment.”

Cage the Elephant’s full halftime performance will be broadcast live in Germany on RTL and Sky Sport.

The band’s set at the FC Bayern Munich Arena will be part of a record seven international halftime shows staged across the 2026 NFL season.

Other international performers include the Jonas Brothers in Melbourne, Australia, and Pedro Sampaio and Ricky Martin in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Additionally, Ayra Starr will perform at the London, England, game. The Warning, meanwhile, will take the field in Mexico City, Mexico.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)