Eric Clapton Kicks Off US Tour by Reviving a Song He Hadn’t Played Live Since 1975

With his career ongoing, there are few milestones Eric Clapton hasn’t crossed. He might have sold over 100 million albums as a solo artist, but that was just the start. He also performed in groups like The Yardbirds, Cream, The Dirty Mac, Blind Faith, The Immediate All-Stars, and several others. Thanks to his impressive resume, Clapton was the only member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to be inducted three times. And while Clapton turned 81 in March, he recently entertained fans with a throwback performance of “Give Me Strength.”

For fans who attended Clapton’s concert at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, they received an unexpected surprise when the musician skipped “I Shot the Sheriff.” A classic in his lineup, the musician made the song a staple in his set. But instead of the classic, he traveled back to the 1970s with “Give Me Strength.” Featured on 461 Ocean Boulevard, the song helped the album climb the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200. Besides “Give Me Strength,” 461 Ocean Boulevard also featured the song Clapton replaced, “I Shot the Sheriff.”

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1974, Eric Clapton Reluctantly Recorded the Only US No. 1 of His Career (Inadvertently Infuriating Bob Marley)]

Eric Clapton Gives Fans CHILLS With “Give Me Strength”

Having more than enough hit songs, the performance of “Give Me Strength” marked the first time in over five decades that Clapton covered the track. The last time the guitarist tackled the song was back in 1975. And for fans in attendance, they knew how special the moment was.

Gaining thousands of likes, one fan shared their perspective from the crowd. “I was there and I had CHILLS hearing this live! It’s such a deep emotional song and it’s one of my favorites from EC. Absolutely amazing to hear it live in such an intimate setting. Apparently he hasn’t played it live since 1974??!”

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Knowing they were watching history, fans soaked up every second of the special performance. But at the same time, others hoped he would keep the track in the lineup. “I am going to see him in Chicago… I hope he plays this again.”

Whether “Give Me Strength” remains part of the setlist throughout the tour remains to be seen. But after waiting more than five decades to hear it again, fans weren’t ready to watch it disappear for another 50 years.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)