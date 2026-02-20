Steve Perry Breaks Silence on Journey Reunion Buzz

On February 28, Journey will hit the road once again for the Final Frontier tour. With fans rushing to get tickets, the tour marked a special moment in Journey’s history. Forming in San Francisco in the early 1970s, the band released over a dozen studio albums. Their last, Freedom, hit the streaming platform back in 2022. Putting the final touches on their upcoming tour, Journey’s Jonathan Cain claimed that Steve Perry might share the stage with them. But according to Perry himself, it was nothing but a rumor.

When speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Cain suggested that guitarist Neal Schon had been in talks with Perry to join Journey once again for the tour. “Neal already asked. And he says (Perry’s) thinking about it. I hope he comes out. It’s never too late. We’ve got 100 shows, so he’s welcome at any one of them. …He didn’t say no — leave it at that.”

To all my friends. Sincerely, Steve Perry pic.twitter.com/tKpKwa5ltt — Steve Perry (@StevePerryMusic) February 20, 2026

Although not a definite “no”, the idea of Perry joining forces with Journey seemed like a dream. Well, posting a message on social media, Perry cleared the air surrounding the rumor, insisting, “I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly. While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest.”

Steve Perry Grateful For The Continued Support From Fans

Perry’s history with the band started in the late 1970s when he received a call from Herbie Herbert. At the time, Herbert was the manager of a struggling band that would become Journey. Needing some encouragement from his mother, Perry took a chance. And that chance landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey in April 2017.

While not the news fans wanted to hear, Perry used the moment to thank them for continuing to keep Journey’s sound and legacy alive. “I completely understand why people would hope for that. The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today. Thank you for your continued support throughout the years. Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.”

Even without a reunion on the horizon, Perry appears content charting his own creative path. For fans, the message is bittersweet – but thankfully, the music that defined an era isn’t going anywhere.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)