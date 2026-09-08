“Her Father Would Be So Proud”: Michael Jackson’s Daughter Covers a Defining 90s Alt-Rock Anthem During Festival Set

Paris Jackson is showing off her skills. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson took the stage during the Rocklahoma music festival, and wowed the crowd with a cover of Blind Melon’s 1992 hit, “No Rain.”

In fan video shared on social media, Jackson displayed her powerful vocals as she folded a paper airplane and sent it out into the crowd.

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She then turned her full attention to the song, dancing and singing on stage as she rocked the track.

Jackson took the stage during the third and final day of the Oklahoma music festival. Headliners for the event included Godsmack, Papa Roach, and Slayer.

Paris Jackson covers “No Rain.” Her father would be so proud of her! pic.twitter.com/Yf3djoV2aQ — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) September 8, 2026

Paris Jackson’s New Music

The performance came weeks after Jackson released her sophomore album, Happiest Day of My Life. She followed that up by putting out two songs—”The Breeze” and “Just Me and You”—on her late father‘s birthday.

In a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe shortly thereafter the LP’s release, Jackson said she was “so proud of this double single.”

“I’m so proud of my coming into my own as a producer and coming into my own as a songwriter and also saying f**k the rules, we’re not gonna have a chorus, we’re not gonna have a bridge,” she said. “The first one’s gonna be the letter, and the kind of spoken word, and the second one is gonna be some verses and a chorus with a weird instrumental thing at the end.”

“But by no means does it feel like a complete message of, ‘Well, this is all I have to say about this,’” Jackson added. “It’s like, I’m probably just gonna keep the rest of it to myself for now.”

Jackson also released a statement about the tracks in which she clarified, “It’s not a tribute. It’s not a commemoration. It’s not a demonstration of any kind.”

“It is a letter. It’s a poem of the sonic variety,” she said. ‘It is my honest experience—with love, loss, and para-social relationships vs a personal one.”

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images