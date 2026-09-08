Lainey Wilson and Cyndi Lauper Among Performers for ABC’s ‘9/11 Tribute in Light: Live From Lower Manhattan’ Special

Lainey Wilson will help mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11. The country star is among the performers who will take the stage during ABC’s 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan special.

“The courage, bravery, and heroism displayed in response to 9/11 is a reminder of who we are as Americans and the strength and compassion we show one another at our most difficult moments,” Wilson said in a press release. “I’m honored to lend my voice to this moment, and to recognize the first responders, families, and communities whose service and sacrifice continue to inspire us 25 years later.”

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Cyndi Lauper is also slated to perform during the hour-long special.

“I’m grateful to be a part of the 9/11 Tribute in Light. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years. Like so many of us, I feel like it was just yesterday. I was outside the city that morning and desperate to get back to my family, a luxury that, sadly, a lot of people were not afforded,” Lauper said. “I am honored to sing for them, those that we lost, and the families and friends who remain, and for my city. We will never forget.”

The last slated performer of the evening is Five For Fighting frontman John Ondrasik.

“I am honored to perform ‘Superman’ for this moment,” Ondrasik said of his band’s hit 2000 song. “Though a quarter century has passed, we will never forget the heroes who selflessly ran into the burning twin towers to save their fellow Americans. Their courage, fortitude, and sacrifice will forever embody the very best of our nation.”

What to Know About ABC’s 9/11 Special

All three musicians will perform from the base of the Tribute in Light. The iconic double beams, which reach up to four miles into the sky, have illuminated the skyline every Sept. 11 since 2002.

David Muir, Robin Roberts, and Diane Sawyer have been tapped to host the special. The program will honor the victims killed and reflect on the lasting impact of the attacks. It will also commemorate the resilience of survivors, families, first responders, and communities forever changed by that day.

Disney Entertainment Television’s multi-platform live special will air Friday, September 11, at 8 p.m. ET across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, ABC Owned Television Stations livestreams, and ABC News Live. The special is being put on in partnership with the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

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