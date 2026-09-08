“Its Intention Was To Save Souls, and It’s Still Doing It”: Vince Gill Reflects on the Ryman and the “Most Spiritual Experience” of His Life

50 years of performances, hit songs, awards, and friendships. That’s what Vince Gill looked back on throughout 2026. Marking the 50th anniversary of when he left home with nothing but a dream of country music stardom in his heart, Gill had no idea what the future would hold for him. Now, able to look back on the decades, the hitmaker did more than watch his dream become a reality – he left his own signature on the genre he loved. But among all his milestones and accolades, nothing compared to performing at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

It might be hard for Gill to pinpoint his favorite memory from his time in the spotlight, but it was easy to discuss the impact and magic of the Ryman. During a recent interview, the singer insisted that there was magic within the venue. “This is a magical place. I don’t even know how to describe it. I tell people, ‘this place was built as a tabernacle, and its intention was to save souls, and it’s still doing it all these years later.’”

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Again, Gill had performed at the Ryman countless times. He even shared the stage with his wife Amy Grant. Although always highlighting his love for Grant, Gill pointed to his first performance at the Ryman. “I have several, and they are powerful. And they are magical. The first was the first time I played in here. I was taping a show of some sort for Garrison Keillor. I don’t remember what the show was. I don’t even know if I ever saw it.”

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While Gill didn’t recall what the show was for, he couldn’t shake the experience he felt on that stage. “I sang a song with no microphone. Just sitting at the foot of the stage. And I had the most spiritual experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Completely changing his life and career, Gill celebrated those magical moments with his 50 Years From Home EP. The limited series showcased those milestones that led to Gill becoming a top name in country music. The latest release, Stillwater Night, included tracks like “Room Full of Memories,” “Take It Slow,” and “When You Belong.”

There was no microphone and no elaborate production when Gill experienced one of the defining moments of his career. There was only his voice, a song, and the Ryman. And after 50 years in country music, that memory remained powerful enough to remind Gill why the historic venue was still “saving souls.”

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)