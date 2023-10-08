Judas Priest Announces 19th Studio Album ‘Invincible Shield’ During Power Trip Festival Performance

British metal band Judas Priest took the stage last night at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, California. The band originally wasn’t on the lineup. However, when Ozzy Osbourne had to cancel his performance at the festival due to medical issues, they took his slot. This was fortunate for fans for several reasons. For starters, they were able to catch a full-length set from the iconic band. Additionally, they were the first to learn about the new album Invincible Shield.

It is fitting that the band decided to make the big announcement during Power Trip. They were sharing the bill with legendary hard rock and metal bands. Additionally, the audience was packed with fans of old-school metal. It was, in short, a perfect storm in the middle of the California desert.

Invincible Shield, the band’s 19th studio album, will hit shelves and streaming services on March 8, 2024. This will be their second album with new guitarist Richie Faulkner. He joined the band in 2011 after K.K. Downing retired from the band. Furthermore, this new release will show that Judas Priest is still rocking hard after five decades.

There’s a chance that many of the band’s fans knew that something big was in the works. Judas Priest completely wiped their Instagram account the day before taking the stage at Power Trip. They replaced all of their content with a single post. It showed the band’s classic logo alongside a single word: “TOMORROW”

Invincible Shield will follow the band’s most recent studio album, Firepower (2018). Fans and critics alike praised the release. As a result, many are expecting more of the same when the record drops next year. With five years between albums, it is almost certain that these songs have been in the works for years.

Invincible Shield is available for pre-order now through the band’s website. It will be available in cassette, CD, and on vinyl in a double LP set. Additionally, Judas Priest is offering the album in several variations including picture disc vinyl and a double LP with alternate cover art.

At this time, the band has not released a track list for the upcoming release. However, fans should be on the lookout for pre-release tracks and singles in the coming months.

Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images