Judas Priest Set to Replace Ozzy Osbourne at Power Trip Festival

After Ozzy Osbourne announced on Monday that he wouldn’t be performing at Power Trip, Billboard confirmed that English metal band Judas Priest was stepping up to the plate.

Judas Priest was originally formed in Birmingham in 1969, and has sold over 50 million albums. They are ranked among one of the best metal bands of all time and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

This year, Power Trip, which is produced by Goldenvoice, is taking place at the Empire Polo Field which is also the home of Coachella. Osbourne was set to perform at the metal-themed festival alongside Guns N Roses, Iron Maiden, AC/DC, and Metallica on October 6 to the 8th.

Unfortunatly, Osbourne had to cancel, telling fans via his Instagram, “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.

“The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.”

Judas Priest did tour during 2022, but has yet to announce any other shows for 2023. They are scheduled to play a European tour in the spring of 2024. Through a press release, the band stated, “Power Trippers, are you ready for some Judas Priest style heavy metal! We are excited and ready to raise double horns way up high together. Keeping the metal faith at this bostin’ one-of-a-kind Power Trip world event!”

Power Trip went on to officially confirm the changes, sharing the new headline on their social media pages. Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden are set to headline on Friday, October 6th, ACDC and Judas Priest will headline Saturday, October 7th, and Metallic and Tool will headline on Sunday, October 8th.

(Photo Credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images)