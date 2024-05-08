‘The Voice’: Who Won the Instant Save?

Each season 25 contestant made their case Monday (May 6) to advance to the top 9 on The Voice. Serenity Arce delivered a flawless cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor,” and Bryan Olesen channeled Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Unfortunately, only eight artists could breathe a sigh of relief during Tuesday’s (May 7) live results episode. The bottom four vote-getters had to keep their game faces on and compete for the Instant Save. Those four contestants were again subject to viewers’ whims, as fans could vote to save only one artist. Find out which Voice hopeful secured their spot in the top 9 with the Instant Save, and which three contestants saw their journeys end.

It’s Down to the Top 9 on ‘The Voice’ Now

After the first round of the Live Performances Monday, The Voice viewers voted overnight for their favorites. Those votes were revealed during Tuesday’s (May 7) live results episode. The bottom four artists then competed against each other for the Instant Save.

Despite a knockout performance of Dan + Shay’s “19, You + Me” during the Live Rounds, Tae Lewis found himself among the bottom four vote-getters. The North Carolina gospel singer had to battle Nadège, Zoe Levert and L. Rodgers to stay alive on The Voice.

“Tae better stay otherwise reba or dan/shay better have his contract ready!!” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Tae Lewis hyping the crowd, telling the story. He is so natural, fun to watch, solid vocals. He's got my vote tonight. Worked the stage and brought his show, perfection under pressure. #TheVoice #VoiceResults — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) May 8, 2024

They got their wish. The Team Dan + Shay member’s performance of Shenandoah’s 1989 hit “Church on Cumberland Road” landed him a spot in the top 9. Sadly, that meant the end of the road for Nadège, L. Rodgers and Zoe Levert.

“Saving Tae Lewis was the only choice,” one X/Twitter user wrote. “Congrats, Tae!”

Coaches Are Relieved To Have Artists’ Fates Out Of Their Hands

We’ve reached the Live Rounds, which means The Voice season 25 coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire have officially surrendered all power to the viewers. And these already established musicians would be lying if they said they weren’t a tiny bit relieved.

“We feel really, really strong about our team, but seeing people go home is heartbreaking. Honestly, that is something that we weren’t prepared for when we signed up for this show,” Dan Smyers, 36, told Entertainment Tonight. “At least we don’t have to make the decisions anymore — we don’t have to be the bad guy.”

