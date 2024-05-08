‘The Voice’ Top 9: Who Was Eliminated? Biggest Snubs and Fan Reactions

The Voice contestants have fought hard since season 25 kicked off in February. Coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire have meticulously selected their teams and coached each rising star to the best of their abilities. Now, it’s all in the hands of viewers from here on out. See who is still standing in the top 9.

Who Made It to the Top 9 on ‘The Voice?’

Fans voted for the top eight contestants, with the remaining four competing for the Instant Save from coaches. Here’s who made the top 9 on season 25 of ‘The Voice:

Asher Havon

Maddi Jane

Nathan Chester

Madison Curbelo

Josh Sanders

Bryan Olesen

Serenity Arce

Karen Waldrup

Tae Lewis

Fans went wild Monday (May 6) over Tae Lewis’ performance of Dan + Shay’s “19 You + Me.” Still, the North Carolina native found himself in the bottom four, battling Nadège, Zoe Levert and L. Rodgers. In the end, though, fans gave the gospel singer another shot at his dream.

Unfortunately, Tae’s victory means Nadège, Zoe Levert and L. Rodgers are going home.

“That’s crazy Nadege going home… Such a great singer!!!” one disappointed viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Which Season 25 Contestant Got a Tattoo in Honor of Their Coach?

L. Rodgers may have reached the end of her journey, but the Baltimore native wouldn’t have made it this far without a last-minute chair turn from her idol during the Blind Auditions. Rodgers, 35, commanded the stage with a slowed-down cover of “Wild Horses” by The Rolling Stones. As she hit the last note, Reba slammed her red button to continue the vocal powerhouse’s journey.

An emotional Rodgers revealed she had been re-watching the “Fancy” singer’s eponymous sitcom with her wife. “I love all of you so much, but I’ve got to say, you’re my favorite,” she told Reba tearfully.

In March, Rodgers revealed on social media that she decided to celebrate her journey on The Voice with a new tattoo. And not just any tattoo — Rodgers chose a heart wrapped in a ribbon with the words “Who I am is who I wanna be.” You might recognize those lyrics from Reba’s 2001 track “I’m a Survivor,” which also doubled as the theme song for her sitcom.

Rodgers posted a photo of the new ink to her Instagram account, where Reba gave her stamp of approval in the comments. “Awe!!!!!!!Amen, Sister!” the GRAMMY Award winner wrote.

Featured photo via Instagram