The Band’s Beloved Concert Film ‘The Last Waltz’ Is Returning to Theaters

Next month, The Band‘s celebrated concert film, The Last Waltz, will return to movie theaters across the U.S. for one day only. On November 5, fans can catch limited screenings of the star-studded documentary directed by Martin Scorsese.

The special day of screenings is celebrating The Last Waltz‘s 45th anniversary. Originally released on April 26, 1978, the two-hour film captures the famed rock group’s farewell concert. Held on November 25, 1976, inside Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, the Thanksgiving Day concert included appearances from an extensive list of influential musicians. Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, and Eric Clapton are just some artists who joined The Band for their landmark performance.

Next month’s screenings of The Last Waltz will include an unreleased introduction from The Band guitarist Robbie Robertson, who died in August. Robertson also served as co-producer for the documentary film alongside Jonathan Taplin and Bill Graham.

On Friday (October 6), a three-disc LP reissue of the film’s official soundtrack was released via Rhino Records. You can view the complete track list for the limited edition set, which is available at select vinyl retailers now, below.

Tickets are currently on sale for the one-day-only event, which will feature two showtimes at all participating theaters. Fans can select from showings at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time by reserving tickets in advance via Fathom Events.

The Last Waltz 45th Anniversary Reissue Track List

LP 1

Side 1

1. “Theme from The Last Waltz“

2. “Up on Cripple Creek”

3. “Who Do You Love” (with Ronnie Hawkins)

4. “Helpless” (with Neil Young)

5. “Stage Fright”

Side 2

1. “Coyote” (with Joni Mitchell)

2. “Dry Your Eyes” (with Neil Diamond)

3. “It Makes No Difference”

4. “Such a Night” (with Dr. John)

LP 2

Side 1

1. “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”

2. “Mystery Train” (with Paul Butterfield)

3. “Mannish Boy” (with Muddy Waters)

4. “Further On Up the Road” (with Eric Clapton)

Side 2

1. “The Shape I’m In”

2. “Down South In New Orleans” (with Bobby Charles)

3. “Ophelia”

4. “Tura Lura Lura (That’s an Irish Lullaby)” (with Van Morrison)

5. “Caravan” (with Van Morrison)

LP 3

Side 1

1. “Life Is a Carnival”

2. “Baby Let Me Follow You Down” (with Bob Dylan)

3. “I Don’t Believe You” (She Acts Live We Never Have Met) (with Bob Dylan)

4. “Forever Young” (with Bob Dylan)

5. “Baby Let Me Follow You Down” (Reprise) (with Bob Dylan)

6. “I Shall Be Released”

Side 2

1. “The Well”

2. “Evangeline” (with Emmylou Harris)

3. “Out of the Blue”

4. “The Weight”

5. “The Last Waltz Refrain”

6. “Theme from The Last Waltz“

