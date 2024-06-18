Justin Timberlake Arrested in the Hamptons for Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated

Justin Timberlake was recently arrested on Long Island, New York and is accused of driving while intoxicated. According to a report from the Associated Press, he is due to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 18, in Sag Harbor.

Videos by American Songwriter

Timberlake was arrested on Monday night. He has two shows in Chicago on June 22 and 23. He is also due to play in New York City next week, according to a report from ABC News. There is currently no news of postponement or cancelation of these shows. Fans should keep an eye on Justin Timberlake’s social media and website for further details regarding his upcoming concerts.

His Forget Tomorrow World Tour, in support of his recent album Everything I Thought It Was, will continue in the U.S. until July 9. Then, he will take the tour overseas to Europe. In October, he is due to return to the U.S. for a leg that takes him into late December.

As for his arrest, the Sag Harbor Police Department will allegedly make a statement later today, June 18. This will hopefully follow Timberlake’s arraignment. According to a report from People, who spoke with a source close to the police department, no charges have officially been disclosed. However, the source said that Timberlake was indeed arrested for a DWI after leaving dinner at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor.

“Nobody was hurt,” the source told the outlet, around 9 a.m. ET. “He will be arraigned in about an hour.” Currently, there are no other details regarding Timberlake’s arrest and possible charges. This is a developing story.

Featured Image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images