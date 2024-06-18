Jelly Roll Celebrates “I Am Not Okay” Milestone, Thanks Fans for Support

Jelly Roll recently celebrated what he calls “the biggest release of my career” as fans have fully embraced his new single, “I Am Not Okay.” The song dropped on June 12 after he debuted it live on the season 25 finale of The Voice. Fans were attached immediately, praising the new single which comes on the heels of Jelly’s fifth No. 1 country single “Halfway to Hell.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Thank you for making ‘I’m not ok’ the biggest release of my career,” Jelly Roll wrote on Twitter/X recently. Fans flocked to the comments to congratulate him on the milestone and sharing their appreciation.

“It hits heavy for a lot of people. Especially now with most of us not being able to afford to really live with any level of comfortability,” one fan wrote. “It’s definitely not ok. But it’s all gonna be alright. Thanks for being real.”

Another fan wrote, “Man you earned it! Thank YOU for giving [mental health] a voice…” while another commented, “I truly believe you will save lives with this song… you acknowledge the urge that they don’t feel ok, feel desperate but then also reassure it will be ok..”

Thank you for making “I’m not ok” the biggest release of my career — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) June 17, 2024

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Opens up About His Time Behind Bars and Why Fame Is More Difficult Than Prison]

Jelly Roll’s Fans Resonate with Latest Single “I Am Not Okay” as He Shares Inspirational Stories Behind His Writing

Jelly Roll has talked recently about his upcoming album and shared that he’s been inspired by other people’s stories lately. Apparently, he’s written more than 150 songs for the new album.

“I’m at gas stations and red carpets and I’m hearing life stories from people, really inspiring stories. I’ve never wrote more,” he told Taste of Country. It seems like he’s in a much better place mentally as he’s writing for this new album, but he still draws on dark times, such as when he was writing “Save Me.”

“I was in one of the darkest places of my whole existence when I wrote this song,” he said. “I was in a very hopeless scenario.” He started writing the song at the start of the pandemic, when many people were also experiencing dark times. The song has definitely resonated, as has “I Am Not Okay.” Jelly Roll continues to inspire and lift up his fans with more and more music.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/WireImage