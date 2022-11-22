Kanye West Plans Second Run for President in 2024

Kanye West has revealed that he will run for president in 2024. West, who originally ran for president in 2020, added that he will be working on his campaign with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, a former intern for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, ‘You should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know,” said West in a video posted on Nov. 20. “We’re moving towards the future.”

The announcement comes just days after former president Donald Trump also revealed that he will run for another term in the 2024 election.

In 2020, West ran as an independent candidate and received nearly 60,000 votes in the states where his name was on the ballot. Though he requested to be entered as a write-in candidate elsewhere, West soon pulled out of the presidential race, which came down to Donald Trump and the current administration of Joe Biden.

West’s Twitter account was restored over the weekend by Elon Musk, who recently purchased the social media company for $44 billion. The rapper was previously banned on Twitter in October for violating the policies of the site, after publishing a series of anti-semitic posts.

“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” wrote West on Nov. 20. Former president Donald Trump also had his Twitter account reinstated. Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s official page days after the January 6, 2021 attack on The Capitol.

Ye’s record label, Universal, denounced antisemitism in an official statement, following his posts, and West was also dropped by Adidas after a nearly decade-long relationship with the company.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic