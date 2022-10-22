Universal Denounces Antisemitism Following Kanye West Post

Kanye West’s label Universal Music Group (UMG) has denounced antisemitism in an official statement, following a series of antisemitic posts by the rapper.

“There is no place for antisemitism in our society,'” Universal Music Group tweeted, along with a link to the UMG partnership with the American Jewish Committee. “We are deeply committed to combating antisemitism and every other form of prejudice. We’re proud to continue our partnership with [American Jewish Committee] to educate about anti-Jewish hate and how to combat it.”

Though the UMG tweet doesn’t reference West, it follows the rapper’s recent comments on social media. In a now-deleted tweet, West, who goes by Ye, said he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people.” West’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were recently restricted for violating policies for posts containing antisemitic content.

It’s unclear whether West is still signed to UMG after completing his most recent deal with the label for the release of his 2021 album, Donda. His 2022 follow-up Donda 2 was released without a major label backing and is available on his $200 Stem streaming device.

Fashion house Balenciaga officially severed ties with West—who recently partnered with the company in early 2022 for his Yeezy Gap line—following his controversial posts. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” read a statement from Kering, the parent company of Balenciaga.

West recently ended his partnership with Gap Brand after a 10-year deal was in place around his Yeezy Gap clothing line. Adidas is also reviewing its multi-billion partnership with West after tense relations with the artist.

The rapper recently received more criticism for wearing a t-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter” at a fashion show in Paris on Oct. 3, which critics said devalued the political slogan, Black Lives Matter, highlighting the plight of Black Americans in the United States. Ye said the shirt expressed his stance on abortion. “It just represents life,” said West. “I’m pro-life.”

West is also being sued by the George Floyd family for $250 million after the artist recently said that Floyd died from Fentanyl, not from being choked by former police officer Derick Chauvin.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic