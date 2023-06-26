Kanye West’s Lawyers Claim Boogie Down Productions Stated Their Music Is Owned by ‘MC’s Around the World’

Kanye West is currently facing a lawsuit after it was revealed that he used an uncleared sample from Boogie Down Productions on “Life of the Party,” a track featured on his 2021 album, Donda. However, West‘s lawyers are claiming that the rap group previously stated that other artists are free to use their music, even at one time directly saying, “You will not get sued.”

West’s lawyers referenced a documentary from 2006 called The Art of 16 Bars. In the film, KRS-One, who founded Boogie Down Productions, says, “I give to all MCs my entire catalog. You will not get sued if you sample a KRS-One record or do an interpolation of my lyrics, anything. My entire catalog is open to the public.” The documentary is currently available on YouTube.

The lawyers of the controversial figure have asked a Manhattan judge to dismiss the case. They claim that because of the quote in the documentary, “MC’s around the world” own the rights to their work.

The alleged illegal sample that West used was originally heard in the 1986 song “South Bronx.” “South Bronx” was featured on Boogie Down Productions’ 1987 album, Criminal Minded.

West lawyers allege that Phase One Network must now prove that they actually own the rights to Boogie Down Productions’ music. In their lawsuit, which was filed in November 2022, Phase One Network stated, “Despite the fact that final clearance for use of ‘South Bronx’ in the infringing track was never authorized, the infringing track was nevertheless reproduced.”

However, West’s lawyers stated that the rapper did in fact intend to have the track authorized, adding, “Defendant’s use of South Bronx while creating the track and experimenting with it with the intent to contact the license holder for approval, as evidence by such act, is undoubtedly fair use.”

In 2022, West was sued twice for using illegal samples, with the Boogie Down Productions case being the rapper’s third lawsuit of its kind against him since 2022. West was sued by David P. Moten, a pastor in Texas, for using a piece of his sermon in the song “Come to Life” in May 2022. Just a month later, West was sued again for using a portion of the 1986 song “Move Your Body” by Marshall Jefferson in his track titled “Flowers.” Additionally, West has actually been sued several times before 2022 for the same act.

