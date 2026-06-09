Kat Luna Stuns Nissan Stadium With Spanglish Version of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” at CMA Fest

Kat Luna just rocked Nissan Stadium. During the final night of CMA Fest 2026, the up-and-coming country star wowed during her time on the satellite stage.

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After performing her own song, “That Girl,” Luna surprised the crowd by performing a Spanglish version of Dolly Parton’s 1974 smash, “I Will Always Love You.”

Luna began by telling the crowd how much Parton means to her, before doing the classic tune proud. She showed off both her impressive vocals and performing prowess as she offered her own twist on the well-known track.

Fans will soon be able to enjoy Luna’s unique rendition at home. She’s set to release her version of the song on June 19.

What to Know About Night 4 of CMA Fest

Luna wasn’t the only performer to deliver a show-stopping moment during the fourth and final night of CMA Fest.

Clay Walker kicked off the fun with an opening set, before turning things over to Russell Dickerson. The “Blue Tacoma” singer impressed during his main stage debut, during which he welcomed out Fetty Wap to perform their track, “Boots.”

Luna took the stage next, and was followed by Bailey Zimmerman. He made sure to express awe over his turn from “trailer park kid” to CMA Fest performer as he performed hit after hit for the crowd.

After The Jack Wharff Band took their turn on the satellite stage, Riley Green was up. Performing everything from the rowdy “Different Round Here” to the sentimental “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Green showed why he’s one of the biggest names in country music.

Laci Kaye Booth had her moment in the spotlight, before HARDY took over the show. He got the audience riled up throughout his set by making a lap through the packed crowd.

HARDY ended his performance by showing off his vocal abilities, sitting on the steps of the stage and delivering a stripped-back version of his 2025 track, “Bottomland.”

After Stephen Wilson Jr. took his turn on stage, Luke Bryan closed out both the night and the 2026 festival by singing hit after hit, concluding with “Country Girl (Shake It For Me).”

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