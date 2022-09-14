Katy Perry Hints at New Music – ‘I’ll Probably Go and Make Another Record Soon’

Since the 2020 release of her sixth studio album, Smile, pop queen Katy Perry has dropped a smattering of singles, EPs, and one-off collaborations. But when is a new album coming? The answer may be sooner rather than later.

In a recent guest appearance (Sept. 13) on The Drew Barrymore Show, the “California Gurls” singer met with the actress on the set of Perry’s Vegas show and hinted at new music on the way. “I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great,” Perry said in conversation with the actress-turned-television-personality. Barrymore let out a gasp in response.

“But I’m pretty even off stage, I’m more, like, businesswoman; I don’t talk a lot off stage,” the singer quickly continued in their discussion about being an assertive presence on- and off-stage. “I’m very, kind of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. ‘Cause when I turn it on, it’s up to 11, girl.”

Listen for the reveal, below.

The megastar has been performing off and on, putting on her Las Vegas show, “PLAY,” since December 2021. “I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up,” Perry told Barrymore about her show on the strip, “I really love this show that I put on. It’s my favorite show, it’s bringing the most joy.”

During her stint in Las Vegas, the singer has dropped the dance track “When I’m Gone” with Alesso, a light-hearted duet on “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett, and reportedly has another song in the works with her “365” collaborator, Zedd.

As of now, nothing about her plans for an album have been set in stone. So, we wait for a “Firework.”

