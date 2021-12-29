Katy Perry and Alesso Release New Song, “When I’m Gone”

Today (December 29), on New Year’s Eve Eve, Katy Perry has released a new head-bobbing song, “When I’m Gone,” with the globally-famous artist Alesso.

In addition, the pair are set to unveil a new music video for the track on January 10 on ESPN at halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Of the collaboration, Alesso said in a statement, “I’m so thrilled that ‘When I’m Gone’ is finally out. We’ve been waiting the whole year to share it with all of you. I’m honored to collaborate with Katy on such an amazing dance record and with ESPN to become the first artists to premiere our music video at halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship. I loved working with her and think this song and video came out super special.”

Perry added, “When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them. ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart, so partnering with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video within a live event on ESPN made for a perfect and natural pairing.”

Alesso also tweeted about the release, saying, “WHEN I’M GONE OUT NOW! @katyperry“

Check out the new song collaboration below (and just try not to shake your hips!).

The new dance track marks the artists’ first time collaborating together. They co-wrote the new track with a swath of artists, including Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Space Primates’ Nathan Cunningham, and Marc Sibley and Alma Goodman.

On the heels of the new release, the 37-year-old California-born Perry launched “PLAY,” which is her upcoming first-ever Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, Las Vegas, beginning today. The residency will run through March 19 and will include New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day performances.

The artist tweeted about PLAY, saying, “TOMORROW you can officially come to PERRY PLAYLAND”

TOMORROW you can officially come to

✨♥️🌈 PERRY PLAYLAND🌈♥️✨



Where you can come and sing along to so many of your favorite songs! 🎶#PLAY🍄 pic.twitter.com/19qz0oGjJg — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 29, 2021

The 30-year-old Sweden-born Alesso is also busy this week and beyond. He is set to play two concerts in Miami, Florida over New Year’s Eve. He will also headline Omnia Las Vegas on New Year’s Day (perhaps he and Perry will reconnect then??) and follow that up with a number of tour dates, which you can check out below.

Alesso Tour Dates:

12/27 Toronto, ON Rebel

12/28 Boston, MA Big Night Live

12/30 Phoenix, AZ Decadence

12/30 Denver, CO Decadence

12/31 Miami, FL Fountaine Bleau Poolside with Doja Cat

12/31 Miami, FL Liv Nightclub

1/1 Las Vegas, NV Omnia Las Vegas

Photo courtesy U Music