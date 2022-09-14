Doja Cat’s Next Album Said to be ‘’90s German Rave’ Inspired—But What Exactly Does That Mean?

Rap star Doja Cat revealed details of her next album, hinting that it will be rave-inspired. To be more specific, the album will be ’90s German rave-inspired.

“We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” the “Kiss Me More” shared in an interview on Tuesday (Sept. 13) when asked about new music. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun … That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

While that probably doesn’t mean appearing scantily clad in fishnet lederhosen (or it might – live your life), here is a breakdown of the sounds that could be inspiring Doja Cat’s latest project.

“Kernkraft 400” —Zombie Nation

This 1999 hit can be heard at sporting events far and wide. “Kernkraft 400” was the debut of German techno artist Zombie Nation. Featuring the signature electronics that soundtracked rave culture for a decade, the track was catapulted into the mainstream and still has the ability to rile fans today.

Imagining Doja Cat’s sing-song raps against this hard-driving beat should garner some excitement.

“One World One Future”—Dr. Motte & WestBam

A pioneer of German rave music, WestBam began his DJ career in 1983. He and fellow-German producer Dr. Motte became permanent fixtures every year at Love Parade, the Berlin-wide electronic festival.

The sound of their collaboration, the 1998 Love Parade anthem “One World One Future,” is not far off from Doja’s steady, yet exciting beats on songs like “You Right” and “Better Than Me.”

“Herz an Herz”—Blümchen

German pop star and ’90s raver, Blümchen was a unique fixture in the scene. Her songs didn’t fit into one genre and ranged from 50 BPM to 200 BPM. Against pulsating beats with manic energy, she sang simple melodies with a sweet delicacy.

If this is what Doja Cat is aiming for in her next album, it could be a big success.

“Club Bizarre”—U96

Like the aforementioned Blümchen, ambient dance project U96 gave off fast-paced rhythms that were counteracted by airy harmonies. Doja Cat with her technical, high-energy, but also melodic raps could pull the same off like no other artist right now.