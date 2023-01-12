Keith Richards Teases New Music on the Way: “Hopefully We’ll Get to See You”

In a new video posted to social media, Keith Richards has promised new music is on the way in 2023.

Wednesday (Jan. 11), the Rolling Stones guitarist posted a 15-second clip that offered the fans an update. “Hi guys, here we are again,” Richards began. “Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year. There is some new music on the way and hopefully, we’ll get to see you. Anyway, let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Richards didn’t specify who the music was coming from, but the rock icons have been teasing the possibility of a new album coming soon—which will be their first new material since A Bigger Bang in 2005. In 2021, Ronnie Wood confirmed to The Sun, that the band had new music on the way that would feature drumming from the late Charlie Watts, who died in August of 2021.

While fans wait for more information on the proposed new album, they can satiate their want for the Stones with their impending live album, GRRR Live! The live album is slated for release on Feb. 10 and will feature 24 tracks, including some of their biggest hits, “Honky Tonk Women,” “Start Me Up,” “Get Off of My Cloud” and “Paint It Black.”

The album will be available in several formats, including a 3LP black, 3LP colored white, 3LP red, 2CD, DVD +2CD, BluRay + 2CD alongside BluRay, and digital versions including Dolby Atmos.

In conjunction with the live album, The Stones have prepared a virtual concert experience, showcasing the 2012 concert that live recordings were pulled from. The concert saw the likes of the Black Keys (“Who Do You Love”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Clark Jr. and Mayer (“Going Down”), Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”), and Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”) joining the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. Their contributions and more can be seen on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EST. Find ticket information, HERE.

