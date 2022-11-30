Rolling Stones Prepping Definitive Live Collection Featuring Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen

On the heels of announcing a box set of their ’60s recording catalog, the Rolling Stones are set to share a definitive live collection on February 10, 2023, via Mercury Studios.

The 24-track album, GRRR Live!, will feature the band’s biggest hits from the span of their 60-year career including “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Start Me Up,” “Paint It, Black” and “Miss You.” Elsewhere on the track list are recordings from the Rock Hall of Famers’ 50th anniversary shows in 2012 and 2013, including a Dec. 15, 2012, concert in Newark, New Jersey, that featured several famous faces.

The special guests slated to appear in the collection are the Black Keys (“Who Do You Love”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer (“Going Down”), Mick Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”) and Bruce Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”). The collaborative performances have not been available since their original pay-per-view airing.

The album will be available in several formats including a 3LP black, 3LP colored white, 3LP red, 2CD, DVD +2CD, BluRay + 2CD alongside BluRay, and digital versions including Dolby Atmos. Find the full track list below.

In addition to their live album, the Stones recently teased their first new material in 18 years. Last month, the group announced they were recording the basic tracks for an impending album in New York. The record will mark their first without Charlie Watts, who died in 2021. The album will also arrive in 2023.

GRRR Live! Track List:

CD1

1. “Get Off Of My Cloud”

2. “The Last Time”

3. “It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)”

4. “Paint It Black”

5. “Gimme Shelter” (with Lady Gaga)

6. “Wild Horses”

7. “Going Down” (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

8. “Dead Flowers”

9. “Who Do You Love?” (with The Black Keys)

10. “Doom And Gloom”

11. “One More Shot”

12. “Miss You”

13. “Honky Tonk Women”

14. Band Introductions



CD2

1. “Before They Make Me Run”

2. “Happy”

3. “Midnight Rambler” (with Mick Taylor)

4. “Start Me Up”

5. “Tumbling Dice” (with Bruce Springsteen)

6. “Brown Sugar”

7. “Sympathy For the Devil”

8. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

9. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

10. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

