The Rolling Stones Announce Virtual Concert Event Celebrating ‘GRRR Live!’

On this day in 2012, the Rolling Stones made a stop on their 50 & Counting Tour, taking the stage at New Jersey’s Prudential Center for what would be one of the band’s most memorable shows in the history of their then 50-year career.

A night of more than just the Stones, the December 15 gig saw guest performances by the Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., John Mayer, Lady Gaga, Mick Taylor, and Bruce Springsteen. The star-studded night has not been available to fans’ eyes and ears since its original pay-per-view airing. Until now.

For the first time in a decade, fans around the world will be able to experience the unforgettable show with an online concert event in celebration of the band’s upcoming release of GRRR Live! Presented by the band in partnership with the interactive video company, Kiswe, the concert will take place on February 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern / 8 p.m. Pacific.

Tickets for the virtual concert are on sale now.

Their upcoming live collection, GRRR Live!, is scheduled to drop on February 10. The album will feature 24 tracks of the band’s biggest hits recorded during the legendary 2012 show. The performances from the Black Keys (“Who Do You Love”), Lady Gaga (“Gimme Shelter”), Clark Jr. and Mayer (“Going Down”), Taylor (“Midnight Rambler”), and Springsteen (“Tumbling Dice”) will all appear on the project.

Along with their live album, another impending work is set to arrive in 2023. The band recently announced their first album of original material in 18 years. They were reportedly recording the basic tracks for the project earlier this year. Featuring Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, the record will mark their first without original member Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

Photo by David Wolff-Patrick / Redferns