The Rolling Stones Anger Fans Teasing New Song “Don’t Get Angry with Me”

The Rolling Stones have teased a new song that may be titled “Don’t Get Angry With Me” on a new website dontgetangrywithme.com, which has left some fans less than happy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Offering up a true tease, the site plays a short portion of the song then fails to load or leads to error messages. The band responded to difficulties on social media with the message, “Sorry, don’t get angry with me.”

The Stones started teasing what is thought to be their new 24th album Hackney Diamonds on Wednesday (August 23), when an advertisement for Hackney Diamonds ran in the Hackney Gazette. The “company” markets itself as “specialists in glass repair,” but upon closer inspection, Hackney Diamonds sounds just like something the Rolling Stones might release.

Stages of anger in 3 photos. pic.twitter.com/4E1ASuNZlP — Wayne Lee (@dreamerdialogue) September 2, 2023

“Our friendly staff promises you satisfaction,” reads the ad, featuring a similar font used on the band’s 1978 album Some Girls. “When you say gimme shelter, we’ll fix your shattered windows.”

The initial site was followed by a countdown clock ticking down to the alleged reveal or release of the album. The clock appears on the landing page of the website HackneyDiamonds.com, and the band’s official website, and is due to expire at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (September 6).

Hackney Diamonds is expected to be the band’s first album of new material since A Bigger Bang in 2005. It also will mark their first release without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band’s 60th-anniversary tour.

The band recently revealed that they were working on a new album with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, and recorded basic tracks in New York City.

For the album, the Rolling Stones have also reportedly tapped former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with producer Andrew Watt.

Photo: Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images