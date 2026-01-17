Keith Urban Worried Humans Are Creating Their Own “Demise” With AI: “Our Point of View Still Matters”

Offering users a chance to make their wildest ideas a reality, entire industries changed overnight thanks to AI. And with changes also comes criticism. Able to create entire songs with a simple prompt, singers have consistently warned about the technology stealing the human element of art. But for Keith Urban, he worried less about entertainment and more about humanity, as he believed society was creating its own demise.

Discussing the changing of eras in country music with musician Dan Huff, Urban explained how he could barely comprehend what the future might hold. For decades, science fiction books, movies, and shows teased a future of flying cars, jetpacks, and artificial intelligence. While most are still waiting on the flying car (fingers crossed), AI finally made its debut.

“I cannot even wrap my head around the fact that we are creating our own demise.” Comparing the rise of AI to that of a Hollywood film, Urban added, “It is insane. I hope that our point of view still matters.”

Keith Urban Making 2026 All About “Simplifying”

Holding the memories and stories he created throughout his journey in country music, Urban considered those experiences to be the heart of human creativity. “Because it is the one thing we have. All of it is born out of your years of experience. Your collection of moments and how you frame them when you put it all together and when you pick up a guitar or when you talk, that is the essence of humanity.”

Just the latest singer to offer their opinion on the integration of AI in film, music, and art, the future remains unknown. But one thing is for certain – AI is here to stay. Significantly increasing the rate of productivity, companies quickly saw the monetary advantages AI could give them.

Not letting the future worry him, Urban remained in the present. Ready to tackle the new year, the country singer focused on simplifying his life. “Guitar-playing-wise, I would like to work on playing less. Not playing the next two notes I was about to play. Just having confidence that the one you are playing right now is more than enough.”

As for other aspects of his life, Urban concluded, “Simplifying is my journey this year.”

