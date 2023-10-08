Kelleigh Bannen Shares Wise New Single “I Know Better Now”

Kelleigh Bannen knows better now, a point she’s proving through the power of song. The Apple Music Country host recently released her new single, “I Know Better Now.” The piano ballad penned by Logan Wall finds Bannen as an evolved woman who gained valuable wisdom from the challenges she’s walked through in life. You lean a lot harder onto faith when your luck runs out / The pain cuts to the nervе / And I’m no stranger to the hurt / But I know bettеr now, she professes in the chorus.

“I have a lot to say about what this song means to me, but in this moment I think the song itself says more than I can. Can’t wait for you to hear it,” Bannen shared in a preview post. “I’ve always felt like this song knows every corner of hurt in my heart, and knows how to heal it at the same time. I hope it does the same for you,” she added in another Instagram post when the song was released.

“I Know Better Now” was chosen specifically by Bannen as the lead single off her forthcoming album. It’s her first new single since “The Optimist” in 2020, which was featured on her 2019 album, Favorite Colors. The Nashville native has served as host of Apple Music Country since 2020.

“I am continually inspired by this music community,” Bannen said in a press statement. “Nashville is bursting with talented vocalists, storytellers and dreamers. Whether it’s creating onstage in the moment or creating in the writer’s room, there’s something kind of magical. I want there to be that invitation for people to lean in a little bit with me and be themselves. I hope it feels like an invitation and then I do hope that in sharing truth about my own heart, that it’s a life-giving thing in some way.”