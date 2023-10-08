3 Movies Every Queen Fan Should See

If someone sat you down and transported you to a Queen concert in the 1970s and gave you $10 for every minute you kept your eyes closed, you’d earn no money. That’s right—the band is impossible to ignore. It’s better to see them—and lead singer Freddie Mercury—perform than it is to get your hands on currency.

Videos by American Songwriter

The band and its music and flamboyant frontman were so magnetic that they also transferred to the silver and small screens with ease. To wit, below we share three movies that every fan of the British-born band should see.

[RELATED: The Queen Song That Brian May Disliked]

1. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

This movie was so well received that its lead actor, Rami Malek, won an Academy Award for his role as Mercury. This movie tracks the early life of Mercury as well as the formation of the band all the way into its iconic performance in 1985 at Live Aid. Above all else, the film shows the impact of the band and the magnetism of its lead singer. Check out a trailer for the Hollywood movie below.

2. Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender (2012)

This 2012 documentary shows Mercury’s aim at beginning a solo career outside of Queen. Directed by Rhys Thomas, a die-hard Queen fan, the doc premiered on BBC and garnered some five million viewers upon its release. Among other things, the movie delves into Mercury’s 1985 solo album, Mr. Bad Guy. Check out a trailer for the film below.

3. Freddie Mercury—The Final Act (2021)

This made-for-TV doc, directed by James Rogan, depicts the end of Mercury’s life as he succumbed to his battle with AIDS. It also shows how Queen forged on after his passing. It’s an emotional offering and one that delves into some difficult topics. Check out the trailer for the work below.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns