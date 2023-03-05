Kelly Clarkson Covers Smashing Pumpkins, Death Cab for Cutie and More on Latest ‘Kellyoke’

This week on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the popular program’s titular host wowed audiences with some well-known covers, some lesser-known songs, and some amazing guest appearances.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Monday (February 27), Clarkson covered the dreamy dance song, “Stayaway,” by MUNA. The reflective, storytelling, emotional song leaped off Clarkson’s tongue and shimmered. Check it out below.

Following that up, on Tuesday (Feb. 28), Clarkson performed one of the most popular and recognizable songs from the 1990s, “1979,” by Smashing Pumpkins. Clarkson gave a heartfelt, soaring performance of the biting, melancholy song from the iconic ’90s rock band. Making it her own, the song was both familiar and new at the same time.

The next day, Clarkson opened her famed daytime talk show with a rendition of the slow, thoughtful song, “Blue,” by Ingrid Andress. Backed by piano, and slide guitar, Clarkson swelled and swayed on the pensive offering, which you can check out below in all its falsetto glory.

As the week progressed, on Thursday (March 2), Clarkson performed a version of the shoulder-shaking song “In the Meantime” by Spacehog. The rockin’ tune with its spacey chorus sounded elegant and powerful leaping off Clarkson’s lips.

Concluding the week, on Friday, Clarkson covered the Pacific Northwest band Death Cab for Cutie and the group’s hit song “You Are a Tourist.” All of a sudden the idea of Kelly Clarkson covering a Death Cab LP makes a lot of sense. Check out the rendition of the popular track below.

Rounding out the week, Clarkson welcomed in a myriad of guests, one of which was Sunny War, who performed her song “No Reason” from her latest LP, Anarchist Gospel. The skilled, finger-picking guitar player and songwriter performed her song hauntingly, as is her style.

Clarkson also welcomed an 11-year-old blind singer, Sadaya, who performed a rendition of “I Can See Clearly Now,” which nearly brought a tear to the joyful Clarkson. Sadaya started playing when she was three years old when she got her first piano.

