Kelsea Ballerini Takes ‘SNL’ Stage for the First Time, Sings Song Inspired by Divorce

When the world gave her lemons, she played Saturday Night Live and made lemonade.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking the variety show stage for the first time in her career on Saturday (March 4), country star Kelsea Ballerini sang songs inspired by her recent divorce from Australian country music artist Morgan Evans.

The 29-year-old, Knoxville, Tennesee-born Ballerini performed the songs “Blindsided” and “Penthouse” on the show, hosted by NFL star and recent Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce, also making his first appearance on the sketch comedy program.

“Blindsided” comes from Ballerini’s new EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. The artist performed the new song wearing an eyebrow-raising black, partially sheer wardrobe.

The second song, “Penthouse,” also from her new EP, had the country singer wearing a white outfit playing in front of a white piano. One day, the curtain started coming down / I changed the second we were moving out / I guess wrong can look alright / When you’re playing home in a penthouse, baby, Ballerini sang on the track.

Evans and Ballerini were married for five years. She filed for divorce from him in August of 2022. Since then, the two have been spatting via social media and even releasing short films and docu-series about the split. Like others before, the couple turned that sadness and difficulty into art.

Photo NBC Media Village