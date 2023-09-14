Kelsea Ballerini Discusses Country Inclusivity and “Giving a Voice to New Artists”

In a recent interview with Time, Kelsea Ballerini discussed how she’s working towards bringing more inclusivity to the country music scene. Ballerini has been included on the 2023 TIME100 Next list, which honors professionals making their mark in the arts, as well as in health, business, and sports, among other industries.

“It’s a process, and we’re undoing a way that, specifically, country music has done things forever,” Ballerini told the publication. “It’s making sure that we’re giving a voice to new artists; we’re giving a voice to unsigned artists who represent underrepresented groups in Nashville because they’re not getting a chance to be signed.”

“Nobody says people don’t want to jam out to guys on the radio. I do,” Ballerini continued. “I also want to hear from women. Just as much, maybe more. I also want to hear from people of color, from the LGBTQ+ community. I want to hear all the voices we hear on pop radio on country radio.”

Later in the interview, Ballerini discussed how she feels zero regrets over bringing out four well-known drag queens onstage during a performance at the CMT Awards. Some saw the performance as a sort of protest against Tennessee’s anti-drag bill.

“I was not only hosting the CMT Awards, but I had a performance for a song of mine that is all about friendship and standing up for people that you love, and being ride-or-die for your people,” Ballerini said. “I realized that that would be a really good, important, loud, big stage to make that statement on, and CMT was all for it.”

While Ballerini explained that she wants to do everything in her power to make country music feel more inclusive, she does not see herself as the voice of the entire scene. “One person cannot speak for everyone,” Ballerini stated. “That is true for country music.”

“I am in control of standing in what I believe in — and being a kind, good person who works towards making the world a more heard, safe, and inclusive place in whatever capacity I can do,” Ballerini added. “I wish I could change a lot of things. But I can just change myself and the community around me. And I am making sure that my intentions are good and pure.”

Photo by Daniel Prakopcyk / Courtesy The Oriel